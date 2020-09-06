✖

Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe took a break from training for the new Dancing With The Stars season to swing back at trolls who comment on her appearance. The reality TV star shared a photo of herself in tears in her Instagram Story after seeing comments about herself looking "old and plastic." On Sunday, Bristowe assured fans she was feeling "much better," and even did a Q&A session with fans afterward.

"I forgot how mean people are when you go on TV," Bristowe wrote on Saturday as a caption to the photo. "Just so many 'She looks so old and plastic comments' everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me." Later, she told followers she had a "good cry" when she took the photo and was "just so tired that anything" could set her off. "Plus, I'm PMSing so great combo," she added.

Photo: Kaitlyn Bristowe/kaitlynbristowe

"I felt my feelings, I got it out. Sometimes I like to be honest on here about not always being real happy everything," she continued. "I had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all. Now, I'm going to pour myself a glass of wine and remember what's important in life." On Sunday, she did an Instagram Q&A session with fans, telling them she was doing "much better" and a friend sent her a board with a collection of nice messages. She "reminded myself of who's opinions matter and I'm BACK," Bristowe wrote.

Although fans know Bristowe is competing on DWTS, viewers do not know who her pro dance partner is. She refused to give a hint, only sharing a photo from her rehearsals and confirming she is paired with a guy who is an "amazing dancer." She also said the most challenging thing has been learning how to dance in heels. Another fan asked how she stays in good spirits, to which Bristowe said she does not. "I drown in tears sometimes," she wrote. "And that's okay. I don't stay in dark places long and that's the goal for me. Feel your feelings, find the root issue, and push forward."

Bristowe also shared what she does to help "bring down" her anxiety. "Somehow surrender to it when [you're in the thick of it," she wrote. "Feel the heart beating, the heat coming over your body, and know, 'I'm having anxiety and it will pass.' Laying on a cold floor helps me every time."

Bristowe, 35, rose to fame as a contestant on The Bachelor, then starred in The Bachelorette Season 11. She became the first confirmed celebrity contestant for DWTS Season 29 when Chris Harrison offered her a spot on the show during an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! in June. She jumped at the chance to take part. "I just think it goes to show if you really are into it and you are strong with what you believe in and fight for what you want - and as long as you are a good person doing those things - even if it takes five years, something good will come from it," she recently told Entertainment Tonight.