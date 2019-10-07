‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judges Make Surprise Elimination Decision on Movie Night

Dancing With The Stars‘ Movie Night episode surprisingly ended with a happy ending for everyone. No one was eliminated on Movie Night, thanks to the withdrawal of one contestant before the show began. Former NFL player Ray Lewis and dancer Cheryl Burke are also no longer competing, as Lewis dropped out after an injury.

This week’s episode featured performances choreographed to beloved movie themes. It also began with a cold open featuring the dancers going through “movie sets” before they arrived at the main stage. Disney also shoehorned in a special Star Wars moment to remind viewers that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is opening in December.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With Lewis no longer dancing and Mary Wilson already eliminated, here is how each of the dancing duos did tonight.

Country singer Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko performed a tango to “Pretty Woman,” earning a 20/30.

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten teamed up for a 21/30 for their rumba to “Hold On.”

Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy earned a 23/30 for their tango to “Mama Mia.”

Pop singer Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber danced a rumba to “Dreaming Of You,” earning a 24/30.

Actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Paskov picked up a 24/30 for their quickstep to “9 to 5.” Ally and Kate ended up with the highest score of the night.

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson danced a jive to “I’m Still Standing,” earning a 16/30.

Comedian Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson earned a 20/30 for their rumba to “My Heart Will Go On.”

Former NBA star Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd earned a 12/30 for their cha cha to “Old Time Rock and Roll.” Their score turned out to be the lowest on the night.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold danced a cha cha to “Stayin’ Alive,” earning a 15/30.

Lastly, actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater earned a 23/30 for a rumba to “Shallow.”

Although Burke was not able to dance with Lewis, she still took the stage. She danced to “Twist and Shout” with Mirrorball Trophy winner Rashad Jennings in the spot where she and Lewis were supposed to dance.

In the end, it appeared that judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carre Ann Inaba would have to decide between Kel and Lamar. They were announced as the two stars with the lowest vote total. However, Goodman announced that no one would be eliminated because Lewis dropped out.

DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC