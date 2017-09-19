‘Dancing With the Stars’ Viewers Irked At Judges for Low Scores

Dancing with the Stars kicked off its 25th season Monday night, and the brand new cast members tangoed and cha-cha’d their way into the hearts of viewers. The judges however, didn’t share the love the audience had for the performances.

The judges were fairly harsh in the premiere episode, especially for these being the first performances from the dancing duos. Early on, Terrell Owens and Drew Scott both received low scores from the three judges, earning a 15 and 16 respectively. Barbara Corcoran only scored a 14, and six other couples found themselves below a score of 20.

Needless to say, fans of the series were not pleased with these scores.

The season premiere of Dancing with the Stars is always a stepping stone for the new couples, as its the first time they’d performed together on stage. This season though, none of the judges were giving the competitors any grace.

are the judges only gonna give 5s & 6s tonight? 🤔 #DWTS — Liz López (@snixliz) September 19, 2017

Judges are not playing with scores tonight wow #dwts pic.twitter.com/FZZNXhzjnk — Labanya (@lalalalabanya) September 19, 2017

Some users pointed out that the intense critical analysis of the judges made the show less enjoyable, since the first episode was more about about the fun of the dance, rather than the cutthroat competition.

@DWTS it is not necessary for the judges to be cruel when pointing out mistakes. It does not make the show more interesting. — Karinafan22 (@Karinafan22) September 19, 2017

The judges finally came around with a few of the competitors. Both Lindsey Stirling and Jordan Fisher each received a 22/30 score, while Nikki Bella and Vanessa Lachey also nabbed scores over 20.

One couple will be eliminated when Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m.

