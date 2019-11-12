‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Pens Goodbye Message to Sean Spicer Following Elimination

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba is sending her “fullest respect” to former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer after he was finally sent home during Monday’s live show — following weeks of controversy over his being safe with far lower scores than his fellow competitors. After Spicer and replacement pro partner Jenna Johnson received a 26/40 for their dance to Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” and a 24/40 for One Direction’s “Story of My Life,” the two were eliminated by the judges when put up against Lauren Alaina and pro partner Gleb Savchenko in the bottom two.

Inaba wrote on her Instagram Story after Monday’s show, “And to [Sean Spicer], You have my fullest respect for what you brought to the ballroom. You never stopped smiling, you continued to give It your absolute best, and you always uplifted those around you with the hope in your heart and your openness and willingness to give it you all no matter the outcome…it takes courage to do what you did.”

“And I want to say thank you for coming and being a part of what made this season so special,” she continued. “You are very much loved by so many people. I hope you feel that every day. And you are also now loved and respected by one more person, for what you showed me on our ballroom dance floor this season. Thank you! And we will see you soon! #respect”

Following his elimination, Spicer told PEOPLE he’s both “relieved in a way” and “somewhat disappointed” to be going home.

“The judges made the right decision on a night where you had two dances,” he said. “The scores were going to be very difficult to overcome.”

He also addressed the outward support from his former boss, President Donald Trump, who tweeted, then deleted a message on Twitter Monday telling people to vote for Spicer.

“Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars. He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard. He is in the quarterfinals — all the way with Sean! #MAGA #KAG,” Trump wrote ahead of his former staffer’s elimination.

“It means a lot,” Spicer said of Trump’s support. “I appreciate his support and his continued friendship. It means a tremendous amount to me to know that he’s taking time to put his support out there. I thank him for that.”

