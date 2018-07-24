‘Dancing With The Stars’ Alum James Hinchcliffe Reveals Engagement

IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe just took his relationship to full throttle. The 31-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum revealed via Instagram that he’s engaged to his high school sweetheart, Becky Dalton.

Hinchcliffe shared a photo of himself and his new fiancée with Dalton flaunting her new ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wait, what?! I thought they said ’til DEBT do us part’!” he joked, adding the hashtag #BeckyGetsHinched.

Dalton, 29, also shared the image, captioning it, “Just got served a life sentence.”

Hinchcliffe told Entertainment Tonight that the surprise proposal happened on July 16 at Six Mile Lake in Muskoka, Ontario. He said that only himself, his parents and the jewelers from Knar Jewellery in Oakville, Ontario knew the proposal was happening.

“Literally only four people in the world knew this was happening: my parents and the jewelers,” Hinchcliffe told ET of the proposal. “After the Honda Indy Toronto, we headed to our cottage in Muskoka and I had it all planned out to ask her to go on a booze cruise after dinner. While we were driving up to the cottage, it was cloudy and not looking great out, but as we got closer the weather broke. After we made dinner, I ran over to my parents’ cottage telling Becky I was grabbing the boat keys, but really the ring was there, along with some champagne. I stashed them on the boat, and when we got to a place where we were just enjoying the moment, I got up and grabbed the ring from the glovebox. I got on one knee and asked Becky to marry me.”

“Somewhere amongst the ugly cries there was a yes and there you have it!” he said, adding that his parents, Arlene and Jeremy, had a slightly larger role than simply holding onto the ring for him. “When we made our way back to the cottage, my parents had ‘When a Man Loves a Woman’ blasting with candles lit around our cottage.”

Dalton, for her part, said she was not expecting Hinchcliffe to pop the question at all.

“I was completely surprised! Honestly, I thought he was ruining our moment [enjoying the peace and quiet on the lake] because he got up and I thought he was going to start the boat back up,” Dalton tells ET. “He got on one knee and then I started ugly crying! He even hid a bottle of champagne on the boat along with the ring. I really had no idea.”

Hinchcliffe performed with pro dancer Sharna Burgess on season 23 of DWTS. The duo made it as runners-up behind Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy, who celebrated his own engagement recently.

Photo credit: Instagram / @hinchtown