‘Dancing With the Stars’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Dancing With The Stars is back for another round of ballroom dancing on ABC Monday night at 8 p.m. ET. This week, the remaining couples will dance the night away to classic boy band and girl groups songs, with a special guest judge helping out Len Goodman, Carire Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Former Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton was scheduled to guest judge as well, but backed out at the last moment.

ABC.com provides a live stream for viewers in some markets, with a cable or satellite subscription. Many local ABC affiliates and stations are available on Internet TV platforms like Fubo, Sling, AT&T NOW, Hulu Plus Live TV and YouTube TV.

Week 9 will kick off with a special dance number choreographed by Brooke Wendle and Rodrigo Basurto, set to a medley of songs from popular boy bands and girl groups.

After that, the first round will feature the dancers performing to music from girl groups, including TLC, The Pointer Sisters, En Vogue and the Spice Girls. In the second round, they will dance to boy band songs, including classics from the catalogs of Boyz II Men, the Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block and *NSYNC.

This week’s episode was originally slated to include two guest judges for the first time ever. However, Bunton announced at the last moment that she will not make it to the ballroom, leaving Fatone as the only guest.

This will also be the second consecutive week with Lindsay Arnold missing the show. Arnold, who served as Sean Spicer‘s pro dance partner, missed last week due to the death of her mother-in-law. Jenna Johnson stepped in for her last week and will do the same this week.

The remaining dace duos are Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko; Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber; Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten; Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson; Spicer and Jenna Johnson; and James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater.

Last week saw another controversial ending, as The Office star Kate Flannery was eliminated, while Spicer continued on, despite his low judges scores. Brooke also earned a perfect score earlier in the night, but did not receive enough fan votes to avoid being in the bottom two. The judges had to save her to keep the singer on the show.

Spicer’s participation in the show has always been controversial, but Queer Eye star Karamo Brown recently said he has seen the former White House Press Secretary change. Brown was another dancer who received decent scores but was eliminated before Spicer.

“We’re in a space where we’re divided as a country and people don’t want to talk anymore and that’s perpetuated by the shows we watch on TV, where people are arguing and arguing and arguing,” Brown told PEOPLE Now. “I think there’s space for real heartfelt conversation where you respect someone but you can still disagree.”

Photo credit: ABC