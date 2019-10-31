‘Dancing With the Stars’: Hannah Brown Admits She’s Struggling After Crying Backstage

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown has had a bumpy ride the last two years since appearing on the hit ABC reality series The Bachelor. Now, as a competitor on Dancing with the Stars, she’s admitting that she’s struggling a bit after shedding a few tears on camera during rehearsals. But her tears didn’t stop there. The former Miss Alabama opened up to her fans on Instagram in a lengthy statement admitting that her experience on the dance competition was more emotional that she thought it would be.

Someone in particular posted a few words of encouragement after she got raw with fans. Tyler Cameron, the guy she eliminated during her season to pick Jed Wyatt as her man, which didn’t last long, left some uplifting encouragement in the comment section.

“Fall down 7 times, get up 8! You got this HB. Be where your feet are and enjoy the ride. You’re doing amazing,” the contractor wrote.

During rehearsals, she admitted to her dance partner Alan Bersten that she’s been struggling not just with the competition itself, but the fact that Los Angeles doesn’t really feel like home. The 25-year-old opened up about being thrust into the spotlight and how her life has changed drastically since. On top of that, she says she’s missing home and the simplicity of the south.

While she may have showed her emotion during practice, she was also caught getting emotional offstage after her performance.

“Hannah was crying a lot last night offstage,” a source told Us Weekly before adding that they think she’s upset about “more than just the show” they’re just not sure what.

On top of already feeling down, she’s been receiving some criticism from judge Carrie Ann Inaba the past few weeks. Most recently, Inaba mentioned a disconnect between Brown and her movements.

“You are disconnected from the movements. I need you to give your heart,” the 51-year-old explained. “We want to see layers that nobody has seen before and I know it’s hard to do but, I swear, if you open up and let it go raw out here, we will be here for you.”

Despite Brown’s struggle, she’s still been a high-scorer on the hit show and has looked fabulous since starting.