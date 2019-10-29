‘Dancing With the Stars’ Halloween Night: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Get your costumes and trick-or-treat candy ready as Dancing With The Stars is set to kick off its Halloween episode. Fans of the hit dancing competition will be able to watch it at its usual time on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night.

If you have access to the Internet and can’t watch it live on your television, many ABC affiliates are available to stream on Hulu Plus Live TV, AT&T NOW, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV and other Internet TV streaming platforms. There’s also a live stream on ABC.com available in select markets.

This will be the first “team” competition of the season. On Team Trick will be James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten. Meanwhile, Team Treat will feature the other half of the competition: Karamo and Jenna Johnson, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold, Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov.

The routines and songs have not been revealed for the contestants.

Calling all ghosts, ghouls and spooky lovers to the ballroom! #DWTS‘ Halloween Spectacular is TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Wtn8hF3s3a — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) October 28, 2019

Last week’s episode saw a controversial elimination as Sailor Brinkley-Cook was sent packing in a surprise reveal.

The decision sent shockwaves across social media and even left many of her competitors feeling the same distraught feeling. Ally Brooke, who also was stunned to find herself in the bottom two next to Brinkley-Cook, spoke with ET about the decision.

“It was completely shocking … I just can’t believe that Sailor was in the bottom two. And then she got eliminated? Like, it was completely and utterly shocking,” Brooke told ET. “I love that girl, she was one of my closest friends on this show, so I’m just shocked. I’m sure she’s completely sad, and I know she’s probably just taking her time to process this.”

Fans were equally as surprised to see Sean Spicer continue to advance in the voting and avoid facing the bottom two. His scores have continually been at the bottom of each week.

With seemingly no one invincible from the fan voting, even with its new format for the season, each week moving forward will only increase in tension.

Last week saw three pairs sit atop with three 9s for a 27 overall score: Flannery, Brinkley-Cook and Van Der Beek. Spicer had the lowest mark at 21.