‘Dancing With the Stars’: Here’s the Scoop on This Week’s Halloween Dances

Dancing with the Stars gets a bit spookier this week with each couple delivering a Halloween number ahead of another elimination.

Each couple will tackle a Halloween theme with some spookier selections.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev will dance a jive to Bette Midler’s Hocus Pocus favorite, “I Put a Spell on You.” Drew Scott and Emma Slater will tackle the Charleston to Danny Elfman’s “Remains of the Day,” which is taken from Corpse Bride.

There will also be some standard pop favorites that will surely be dressed up for the Halloween theme, such as Rick James’ “Super Freak” and Martin Garrix’s “Animals.”

Additionally there will be two team dances, which will contribute to the competing teams scores next week.

See the full list of couples’ dance styles and song choices, as well as the team selections below.

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Charleston – “Remains of the Day” by Danny Elfman

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Contemporary – “Every Breath You Take” by Chase Holfelder

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Paso Doblé – “Animals” by Martin Garrix

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Paso Doblé – “Roundtable Rival” by Lindsey Stirling

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev – Jive – “I Put a Spell on You” by Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus version)

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – Tango – “Super Freak” by Rick James

Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Paso Doblé – “Game of Survival” by Ruelle

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Viennese Waltz – “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron

Team Monster Mash – “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett

Couples: Owens (Team Captain) and Burke, Fisher and Arnold, Stirling and Ballas, Bella and Chigvintsev Team Phantom of the Opera – “Phantom of the Opera” by Phantom of the Opera Original London Cast and Michael Reed

Couples: Scott (Team Captain) and Slater, Muniz and Carson, Lachey and Chmerkovskiy, Arlen and Chmerkovskiy

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Heidi Gutman