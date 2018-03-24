Gleb Savchenko Confirms ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Return

Gleb Savchenko is waltzing back to Dancing With the Stars for its 26th season.

The dancer shared the news of his return to the long running competition series for the upcoming All-Athletes season on Friday, dishing to Entertainment Tonight.

“Yes, I am” he said. “For sure.”

Savchenko’s confirmation comes a week after Witney Carson said she would be returning to the show as well, but it has not been revealed if she’ll be part of the all-athlete competition or the regular fall season.

Pro-dancers Alan Bersten and Artem Chigvintsev played coy when asked if they would be featured on the all-athlete season.

“I’m looking forward to it… just going to say that,” Chigvintsev replied.

Savchenko was also asked about the upcoming cast for the season.

“I have no idea on that. Honestly, I haven’t had much time to think about it. I’ve had no time,” Savchenko said, who just wrapped the DWTS live tour last Sunday. “We just came off the bus, off the tour, and now we’re here. So, a lot of work. But that’s next [to think about].”

Savchenko, who is ready to dance it out, revealed who he’d like to be paired up with in season 26.

“I would love to have as a partner someone who has done something connected to music. Probably a figure skater,” he shared. “Someone young, someone with energy. And just someone really who wants to win. I need a mirrorball.”

“But someone who’s really good. Great personality is important but it’s also important that this person is capable of doing stuff. So it’s not just like, I’m working with someone great, but she’s 65-years-old and can barely do anything,” Savchenko joked. “So yeah, someone who is really good.”

Savchenko revealed the all-athlete season will be set up differently from other seasons.

“What I think is going to happen, we’re going to have two dances a week,” he explained. “We have three weeks of rehearsals, four weeks of the show, and each week, we have two couples go home. So, it’ll be really intense. It’s gonna fly!”

Dancing With the Stars‘ all-athlete season is set to premiere Monday, April 30, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.