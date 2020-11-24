'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Think Nev Schulman Was Robbed
For the second consecutive season, a former Bachelorette star won Dancing With the Stars, leaving fans of the runner-ups shocked and disappointed. On Monday, Kaitlyn Bristowe took home the Mirrorball Trophy, leaving Catfish host Nev Schulman going home empty-handed. Fans tooting for Shulman and his pro dance partner Jenna Johnson were stunned and thought he was robbed.
Bristowe and her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev, impressed the judges throughout the finale, earning perfect scores for their repeat Argentine tango to Britney Spears' "Toxic" and "Sparkling Diamonds." Shulman and Johnson earned perfect scores for both of their dances, too. They first did a repeat Paso doble to "Swan Lake Remix" before doing their Freestyle to "Singin' In The Rain." Although Schulman and Johnson literally left the ground in their drenching finale, it was not enough to win the fan vote against Bristowe.
In their last DWTS episode, Schulman revealed that one of the biggest decisions he made during the season was shaving his chest hair. "Well, Jenna and I made a deal at the beginning of the season that if we made it to the finale, I would shave my chest, and so I have," he told host Tyra Banks after their first performance. "You can see abs! You can also see this transformation," Banks said. "You did not know that you were a performer and now, you're gonna be on Broadway, I know it."
Kaitlyn was good but Nev got robbed. I said what i said. #DWTSFinale— Mads💙 (@madsj23) November 24, 2020
After "Singin' In The Rain," Schulman and Johnson reflected on how important this season has been to them. "Unfortunately, for a few years, I kind of felt like I lost my light and love for dance," Johnson said. "I feel like this season, Nev kind of brought that back in me and reignited that. So, it's been a big, big blessing."
nev was robbed 😤 https://t.co/HjYWdu7b41— kaitlyn⁷ (@atzIegacy) November 24, 2020
Banks asked Johnson why she lost her love for dance. Johnson said it had become work for her and felt monotonous. Schulman's "literal passion, love, joy for life and for dance...it's contagious!"
Nev got robbed https://t.co/CDamqltUlv— Cerena Danielle (@CerenaDanielle) November 24, 2020
Schulman and Johnson came in second place, while Nelly and Daniella Kargach came in third. Justina Machado and Sasha Farber came in fourth. The finale also featured a solo performance from judge Derek Hough and Nelly performed a medley of his hits. Bristowe is the second consecutive Bachelorette winner, following Hannah Brown.
This my last time saying this bruh dancing with the stars really robbed nev bruh this man consistently got tens and y’all gave it to the bachelorette and carrie anns ex boyfriend GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/1WBynee5dM— K.Money (@itskmoneyluv) November 24, 2020
One person suggested that Bristowe's win was one reason why ratings for DWTS are not great. "This is why no one watches this show anymore. Y'all robbed Skai, Justina, and especially Nev. Also, get a new host," one fan wrote, adding in a complaint about Banks.
Kaitlyn won because she’s from another ABC show and no one can convince me otherwise..... my baby Nev was robbed #DWTSFINALE #DWTS— Katelyn McWhorter (@katelynm_113) November 24, 2020
Another viewer suggested that Bristowe only won because she was on another ABC series. Bristowe first appeared on The Bachelor Season 19 before she was the star of The Bachelorette Season 11. She is now dating Jason Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin's The Bachelorette season.
nev was robbed!— Mercedes ✨ (@mindofmercedes_) November 24, 2020
One viewer who tuned in just to see the finale thought Schulman's "Singin' In The Rain" performance was the "standout by far" of the season. "For him not to win was insulting to him and the audience's common sense. He was obviously robbed," the fan wrote.