'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Think Nev Schulman Was Robbed

For the second consecutive season, a former Bachelorette star won Dancing With the Stars, leaving fans of the runner-ups shocked and disappointed. On Monday, Kaitlyn Bristowe took home the Mirrorball Trophy, leaving Catfish host Nev Schulman going home empty-handed. Fans tooting for Shulman and his pro dance partner Jenna Johnson were stunned and thought he was robbed.

Bristowe and her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev, impressed the judges throughout the finale, earning perfect scores for their repeat Argentine tango to Britney Spears' "Toxic" and "Sparkling Diamonds." Shulman and Johnson earned perfect scores for both of their dances, too. They first did a repeat Paso doble to "Swan Lake Remix" before doing their Freestyle to "Singin' In The Rain." Although Schulman and Johnson literally left the ground in their drenching finale, it was not enough to win the fan vote against Bristowe.

In their last DWTS episode, Schulman revealed that one of the biggest decisions he made during the season was shaving his chest hair. "Well, Jenna and I made a deal at the beginning of the season that if we made it to the finale, I would shave my chest, and so I have," he told host Tyra Banks after their first performance. "You can see abs! You can also see this transformation," Banks said. "You did not know that you were a performer and now, you're gonna be on Broadway, I know it."