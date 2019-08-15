‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Think ‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Will Be on Season 28

Could Abby Lee Miller be one of the celebrities vying for the Mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars Season 28? Some fans are thinking that might be the case. The beloved ABC competition series has been teasing the announcement of the upcoming season, with a recent photo on the show’s social media possibly hinting that the Dance Moms host might included on the list.

Miller has been through quite the year since leaving prison for tax evasion charges. The reality star was diagnosed with non-hogkin’s lymphoma, and treatment left her in a wheelchair requiring to relearn how to walk. Dancing With the Stars sparked fans’ curiosity when they posted a photo of one of the contestants covering their face with a smiley face emoji, leading to speculation Miller might be featured in the latest season.

“We can’t wait to sing these names from the rooftops! [smiley face emoji] Who do YOU want to see in the #DWTS ballroom this season?” the show wrote in the caption of the post.

Eagle-eyed reality television fans quickly wondered if the Dance Moms star was the person on the photo.

“Is abbey lee miller out of her wheelchair cuzzzz that kinda looks like her,” one fan wrote.

“This looks like Abby Lee Miller,” another user wrote.

“is this AbbeyLee from dance moms????!” A third user speculated.

While it’s unlikely Miller will be ready to compete by September, the reality television personality has been open about her focus on getting out of the wheelchair.

“The physical therapists who are at the top of their field – they’re amazing to me – they are convinced that once I get this right knee taken care of, I will be walking again,” she told PEOPLE in June. “I haven’t heard anybody say that until recently, and I’ve had two different therapists saying there is no doubt. They don’t want to give you expectations that aren’t going to come to fruition, so I feel like now I’m going to do it.”

“I was close before, but then we moved back to Pittsburgh to shoot the show, and it was the holidays before that, and it’s kind of taken a backseat, my therapy. And now that we’ve wrapped and we’re finished shooting Season 8, I can now concentrate on me, myself, and I,” she added. “So I plan to have the knee surgery done in July and be walking by September.”

Who do you want to see on Dancing With the Stars Season 28? The cast announcement is set to be made very soon, with the show officially returning for the new season Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.