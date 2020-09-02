'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Only Care About Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews Amid Cast Reveal

✖

Dancing With the Stars fans are still feeling the loss of hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews after ABC announced ahead of Season 29 that they would not be returning to the ballroom. Instead, supermodel and America's Next Top Model creator Tyra Banks will be taking over as the show's first solo host, but there are plenty of viewers who won't let go of Bergeron and Andrews' legacy.

Tuesday, ahead of the Good Morning America cast announcement, DWTS' Instagram teased an "out of this world" celeb whose dance experience as a child would give her credence in the ballroom. While the show encouraged followers to guess which celebrity could be behind the alien emoji, the most-liked comments on the post had nothing to do with the star lineup at all. "Don’t care want Tom and Erin back," one person wrote. "Not watching unless their (sic) back!" Another asked, "Does it matter? No Tom. No Erin. NO WATCH!" A third added, "Not watching without Tom and Erin so I don't care who it is!" Collectively, their comments racked up hundreds of "likes," showing how passionately the fan base feels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on Sep 1, 2020 at 5:36pm PDT

Wednesday, the full celebrity cast was announced for the season on Good Morning America. Competing will be former 49ers tight end Vernon Davis, Emmy-award winning talk show host Jeannie Mai, Netflix's Cheer coach Monica Aldama, Grammy-winning rapper Nelly, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado, Tiger King's controversial subject Carole Baskin, Desperate Housewives alum Jesse Metcalfe, Catfish host Nev Schulman, Volcano actress Anne Heche, NBA All-Star Charles Oakley and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir. Also dancing this season are The Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who were announced previously this summer as celebrity competitors.

Dancing alongside the stars this season are veteran pros Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Cheryl Burke and Keo Motsepe. Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev will be returning this year after sitting out Season 28, and newcomers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach will make their pro debut after previously dancing in the show's troupe. Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. For more on this upcoming season from PopCulture, click here.