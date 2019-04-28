Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and Boyfriend Ty Dolla Sign Reportedly Split Based off Tweets

Former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui and rapper Ty Dolla Sign have reportedly split after two years of dating.

The former couple has not commented on the speculation, but their recent social media activity points towards a break-up, notes The Daily Mail.

Back on April 15, Jauregui shared a cryptic Instagram caption to go with a pair of mirror selfies. “I know the truth before it’s given, I can read it in your feelins. Ladies, always listen to that little voice in ur heart,” she wrote.

Ty Dolla Sign, whose real name is Tyrone William Griffith Jr., deleted all of his tweets. He posted one now-deleted tweet with a broken-heart emoji. On Friday, he retweeted Young Thug after he praised Ty Dolla’s new album, adding a snake and spider emoji.

The former couple met when Ty Dolla worked on the 2016 Fifth Harmony song “Work From Home.”

The rapper, who has a daughter from a previous relationship, found himself in legal trouble last fall when he was arrested in Georgia for “felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of weed,” TMZ reported at the time. His representative said he is innocent.

“Ty maintains his innocence and there is no indication to the contrary. It’s also very important to note that Ty’s jewellery and cash seized from him upon his arrest in September 2018 was ordered returned to him last week … another clear sign that this matter is coming to a close soon,” the representative said.

As for Jauregui, she left Fifth Harmony to pursue a solo career last year and has released the singles “Expectations” and “More Than That.” She is planning to release her first solo album this year.

“Hi my loves, I miss you. I hope you’re well and hydrated and rested and happy,” she tweeted to fans on April 4. “Y’all will forgive me for the awol energy when you finally get to hear this music.”

In an interview with Billboard last year, Jauregui said she hopes her fans connect with her new music.

“I hope they just resonate with the music,” the singer said at the time. “I hope they can connect with it, find a little piece of themselves in it. My favorite thing about music is that it narrates people’s lives, whether it’s their wedding, their car rides, their dance moments, their mornings or whatever it is. If I could be one of the artists that narrates people’s lives, that’s just a win.”

In that same interview, Jauregui said Ty Dolla was “super supportive” and seeing how he worked was a big inspiration for her.

“Watching him work also is incredibly inspiring to me, [especially] seeing the way he makes tracks come to life with his musical brain. I’m more of a lyricist — when I listen to a song, the first thing that I listen to is the lyrics,” she said. “When he listens to the song, the first thing he listens to is the beat. We taught each other stuff about how to get better at what we do. He was a huge part of it, too.”

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images