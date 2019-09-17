‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Already Trying to Guess the Season’s Winner

It may just be the first episode but that’s not stopping people’s minds from wandering. The premiere of Dancing With The Stars featured many highs and lows as the celebrities took their first step on the floor. As is always the case, social media was quick to crown their champions.

Throughout the night, fans on Twitter were actively hopping on various bandwagons as each performance came in.

It started right off the bat as The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown delivered a strong performance that netted her and her partner a 20.

OMG @hannahbrown JUST CRUSHED IT ON #DWTS YEESSSSSSS GURL!!! GET IT!!!!!! — Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) September 17, 2019

Lauren Alaina also became a quick favorite after her cha-cha routine to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.” She fell just shy of Brown with a 19.

Just before she went on, she received some backing from last year’s Mirror Ball Trophy winner, Bobby Bones. He noted how “lovable” she is and that “if people will vote for me, they’ll love Lauren!”

Surprisingly, Sailor Brinkley-Cook garnered quite a positive response to her routine despite the short notice. She filled in last minute after her mother, Christie Brinkley, suffered a severe injury that forced her to drop out of the competition.

Brinkley-Cook wound up getting an 18 for her performance and gained some new fans along the way.

Wow. Sailor Brinkley-Cook was just the cutest thing for stepping in last minute to learn the dance for her mom. And what she managed to do in 3 days is INSANELY impressive!! 👏👏👏👏 #DWTS — Laura Lineberger (@Goofyunc) September 17, 2019

Along with those three, there were plenty of fans supporting other celebrities and their efforts. Karamo Brown, Ally Brooke and Ray Lewis were among other fan favorites.

The top scores of the night belonged to James Van Der Beek (21), Brown (20), Alaina (19), Brinkley-Cook (18), Karamo (17) and Mary Wilson (17).

Sean Spicer and Lamar Odom came in at the bottom of the judge’s scoring with a 12 and 11, respectively.

Oh Karamo is DEF winning #DWTS. — Thelma Uranga-Baca (@Telmusia) September 17, 2019

Kel is with Witney???? there’s the winners folks #dwts — emily (@unlosts) September 17, 2019

I’m not sure what dance the judges were watching but #TeamAllysha was THE BEST dance of the night, hands down.

no bias, just facts #AllyOnDWTS #DWTS @AllyBrooke pic.twitter.com/5N3XzqUX8C — ana marissa ♡ (@Ana5HBiebvato) September 17, 2019