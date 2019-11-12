‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Flip After Sean Spicer Goes Home After Weeks of Low Scores

Dancing With the Stars fans who have been watching the show for years celebrated Sean Spicer finally being eliminated after logging weeks of low scores from the judges. Spicer made it all the way to week nine on Season 28, mostly thanks to the fan vote. At the end of Monday’s episode, he was one of the two bottom vote-getters, and the judges decided to save country singer Lauren Alaina over Spicer.

Die-hard DWTS fans had been growing frustrated as the season unfolded, with Spicer continuing to survive. After Lamar Odom was eliminated early on, Spicer consistently got the worst scores. On Monday, he earned the lowest scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli and guest judge Joey Fatone.

Spicer and pro partner Jenna Johnson received a 26/40 for their dance to Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” and a 24/40 for One Direction’s “Story of My Life.” With scores like those, Spicer missed out on next week’s semi-finals round.

After seeing the results, some were excited to see him gone. A handful of fans did praise him for putting in the effort he did to make it this far in the show.

“Finally! Sean Spicer has been booted out of #DWTS—Trump plans to send a crew of investigators to find out why Sean lost,” one person wrote.

“He should have been the first person to be voted off but better late than never! Sean Spicer FINALLY got voted off @DancingABC! Sorry TRUMP you didn’t get your way this time,” another chimed in.

“I don’t know why it took so long but Sean Spicer finally got eliminated from #DWTS and now we can focus on people who can actually dance,” another tweeted.

“To Sean Spicer. Although I’m happy you went home, I would like to say thank you for honestly trying, I did see you put the work in. I did enjoy watching you dance. The judges comments were most of the time rude and belittling, so props to you for taking them with a smile,” one person wrote.

With Spicer gone, there are only five dancing duos left. Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson and James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater are still competing for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

