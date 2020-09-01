'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Convinced James Corden Is a Cast Member for Season 29
Dancing With the Stars fans think they've narrowed down more of the celebrity competitors for the upcoming 29th season after ABC released some cryptic clues ahead of Wednesday's big cast reveal on Good Morning America. As people puzzle over who will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy starting on Monday, Sept. 14, there has been growing talk that Carpool Karaoke host James Corden could be one of the A-Listers stepping into the ballroom.
Keep reading to see if the evidence for Corden stacks up in your eyes and weigh in on which stars you think the other clues could be hinting at.
James Corden?
Corden's name was thrown into the mix Monday when DWTS released a series of emoji hints for three more competitors, one of which showed an emoji that appeared to be sweating as well as a car and a microphone, possibly in reference to his hit show Carpool Karaoke, during which he puts celebs on the spot to sing and answer questions about their lives as he drives them around.
Vernon Davis?
Former NFL player Vernon Davis was another star thrown in the mix after Monday's clues after DWTS teased a celeb with the hint of horse, football and Golden Gate Bridge emojis. Davis seems to fit all three of those clues, having played professional football for the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers before retiring in February.
Monica Aldama?
For the third clue, DWTS fans immediately zeroed in on the hit Netflix series Cheer, which followed the stories of the championship-winning cheerleading team at Navarro College and their hard-hitting coach, Monica Aldama. With the cartwheel and bullhorn emojis seemingly pointing at a high profile cheerleader, Aldama was identified as the potential competitor with the addition of the crown emoji due to her queen status on the team.
Kaitlyn Bristowe
There have been two celebrities who have been confirmed by DWTS to be competing this season for the Mirrorball Trophy, the first of which is Kaitlyn Bristowe. The former Bachelorette was announced back in June as a contestant, and has been working hard on her exercise, diet and mindfulness leading up to the competition.
"I’ve been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks," she wrote on Instagram last month. "Reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, dry needling. My body at 35 feels strong and ready to dance."
AJ McLean
Last week, AJ McLean was added to the roster. Wednesday, he told Good Morning America that his background in the Backstreet Boys wouldn't necessarily give him a leg up when it came to mastering ballroom dances. "I mean, this is a little bit of a different style of dancing than what I used to do growing up," he said at the time. "I've been dancing since I was about six years old, but this is gonna be a little bit different. ...There's definitely no Foxtrot in the past 27 years, I can promise you that."
Pro Lineup
Dancing alongside the stars of this season is an all-star lineup of pros, consisting of veterans Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Cheryl Burke and Keo Motsepe. Returning this season after sitting out last year are fan favorites Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev, and joining as pros for their first season in the spotlight are newcomers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach, who is married to Pashkov.
Hosting Change
This will also be the first DWTS season since Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired from their longtime hosting position. "As we embark on a new creative direction, [Bergeron] departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," ABC said in a statement in July. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."
Supermodel Tyra Banks was announced days later as the new host, telling Good Morning America, "It is gonna be so next level. I am having meetings with the producer that I walked in to join, Andrew Llinares, and... he's like, 'Tyra, you just don’t know. It's gonna be next level. We're doing all this crazy stuff, taking to the next level, but still keeping the stuff that we know America loves. But you need to get ready, 'cause it’s gonna be different."
