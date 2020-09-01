'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Convinced James Corden Is a Cast Member for Season 29

Dancing With the Stars fans think they've narrowed down more of the celebrity competitors for the upcoming 29th season after ABC released some cryptic clues ahead of Wednesday's big cast reveal on Good Morning America. As people puzzle over who will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy starting on Monday, Sept. 14, there has been growing talk that Carpool Karaoke host James Corden could be one of the A-Listers stepping into the ballroom. Keep reading to see if the evidence for Corden stacks up in your eyes and weigh in on which stars you think the other clues could be hinting at.

James Corden? Corden's name was thrown into the mix Monday when DWTS released a series of emoji hints for three more competitors, one of which showed an emoji that appeared to be sweating as well as a car and a microphone, possibly in reference to his hit show Carpool Karaoke, during which he puts celebs on the spot to sing and answer questions about their lives as he drives them around. Aaaaand a ✌️nd hint! Which star could this be joining the #DWTS 2020 cast? pic.twitter.com/mpGyDm4Oa6 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 31, 2020 prevnext

Vernon Davis? Former NFL player Vernon Davis was another star thrown in the mix after Monday's clues after DWTS teased a celeb with the hint of horse, football and Golden Gate Bridge emojis. Davis seems to fit all three of those clues, having played professional football for the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers before retiring in February. Here's your first hint! 👆 Which star do you think will be announced this Wednesday on @GMA? 🏈🌉🐎 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/lhm7MsWgW4 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 31, 2020 prevnext

Monica Aldama? For the third clue, DWTS fans immediately zeroed in on the hit Netflix series Cheer, which followed the stories of the championship-winning cheerleading team at Navarro College and their hard-hitting coach, Monica Aldama. With the cartwheel and bullhorn emojis seemingly pointing at a high profile cheerleader, Aldama was identified as the potential competitor with the addition of the crown emoji due to her queen status on the team. WHO could it BE!? 🗣🗣🗣 Find out Wednesday on @GMA! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/PPlIwiMIGs — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 1, 2020 prevnext

Kaitlyn Bristowe There have been two celebrities who have been confirmed by DWTS to be competing this season for the Mirrorball Trophy, the first of which is Kaitlyn Bristowe. The former Bachelorette was announced back in June as a contestant, and has been working hard on her exercise, diet and mindfulness leading up to the competition. "I’ve been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks," she wrote on Instagram last month. "Reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, dry needling. My body at 35 feels strong and ready to dance." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on Aug 9, 2020 at 10:18am PDT prevnext

AJ McLean Last week, AJ McLean was added to the roster. Wednesday, he told Good Morning America that his background in the Backstreet Boys wouldn't necessarily give him a leg up when it came to mastering ballroom dances. "I mean, this is a little bit of a different style of dancing than what I used to do growing up," he said at the time. "I've been dancing since I was about six years old, but this is gonna be a little bit different. ...There's definitely no Foxtrot in the past 27 years, I can promise you that." View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) on Aug 27, 2020 at 5:37am PDT prevnext

Pro Lineup Dancing alongside the stars of this season is an all-star lineup of pros, consisting of veterans Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Cheryl Burke and Keo Motsepe. Returning this season after sitting out last year are fan favorites Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev, and joining as pros for their first season in the spotlight are newcomers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach, who is married to Pashkov. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on Aug 18, 2020 at 6:06am PDT prevnext