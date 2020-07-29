Monica Aldama Reacts to Emmys Nominating 'Cheer' 6 Times

✖

The Netflix series Cheer has earned six Emmy nominations, and Monica Aldama is very happy. The head coach of the Navarro College Cheerleading team went to Twitter to announce the big news. She thanked the 2019 Navarro team and executive producer Greg Whiteley for "telling our story." She ended the tweet by saying "we are so blessed."

When the nominations were announced, Aldama spoke to E! News and talked about her reaction. "Well, obviously, I'm so excited. This is, you know, not really the world that I'm familiar with," she said. Aldama went on to say getting one Emmy nomination was "exciting" and getting "six is just crazy." Aldama was also asked if she keeps in touch with the 2019 team.

"We have been talking through our Group Me. La'Darius said, 'You're all welcome' for his performances in Cheer for getting those Emmy nominations," Aldama stated. The first season of Cheer focused on the Navarro cheerleading team and their quest to win a national championship. While it was a long road to winning the title, the team was able to pull it off and it was their 14th championship trophy. The second season of Cheer will have to be put on hold due to the 2020 NCA Collegiate National Championship being canceled due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

"I am heartbroken with the circumstances that the world is currently facing," Aldama wrote in an Instagram post back in March. "We are in unprecedented times and everyone needs to take precautions for the safety of one another. Because of this pandemic, the Navarro Cheer team’s season has come to an end. Sunday evening Varsity made a decision to cancel the NCA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona Beach, FL." Aldama went on to write that her heart is breaking for the lost memories and the lost time with my beautiful team. I was not ready to say goodbye so quickly. I was not mentally prepared for the team to turn in uniforms, pack their things and leave town." She ended the post by writing "For the first time in my life I had no control and my life has been a roller coaster over the past week. What I do know is that we will be back better than ever!!!