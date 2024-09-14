Michaela DePrince, a professional ballerina and Dancing With the Stars alum, had died suddenly. According to the New York Post, DePrince's passing was shared by her family and representatives on her personal Instagram account. She was 29.

"With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond," the post read. "Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us."

"Though her time with us was far too brief, her brilliance and legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her story, for generations to come," the statement continued.

A statement from Beyonce and her team offered a tribute to the late dancer. DePrince appeared in Beyonce's 2016 music film Lemonade. "Rest in peace Michaela Mabinty DePrince. Your courageous journey and beautiful dance as one of the world's best ballerinas, will stay with us always," the music icon wrote on her site.

DePrince was an orphan who originally hailed from Sierra Leone before her adoption by a family in the U.S. and moving in 2015. She became involved in dancing during her childhood, studying at the American Ballet Theatre's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School of Ballet and joining the Dance Theatre of Harlem in 2012.

She is survived by her five sisters and two brothers. Her one sister, Mia, posted a short statement on social media. "From the very beginning of our story back in Africa, sleeping on a shared mat in the orphanage, Michaela (Mabinty) and I used to make up our own musical theater plays and act them out," she wrote. "When we got adopted, our parents quickly poured into our dreams and arose the beautiful, gracefully strong ballerina that so many of you knew her as today." Rest in peace.