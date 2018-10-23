‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night Ends in Surprise Elimination Twist

Disney magic descended on the Dancing With the Stars ballroom Monday night, resulting in safety for both the teams in jeopardy.

While DeMarcus Ware and pro partner Lindsay Arnold were originally listed as being in danger of elimination alongside Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten, host Tom Bergeron revealed at the last minute that no one would be going home on the Disney-themed night.

A sigh of relief went through the ballroom upon the surprising twist, but there will be an elimination during Halloween night next week, so fans of the two teams better vote!

Here’s how the nine remaining teams stacked up during Disney night:

Model Ren and pro partner Bersten earned a 29/30 from the judges for their dreamy foxtrot to “Just Around the Riverbend” from Pocahontas.

Country radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess scored a 21/30 for their waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

NFL star Ware and pro partner Arnold were given a 26/30 for their Charleston to “A Star is Born” from Hercules, despite her wardrobe malfunction.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro partner Keo Motsepe earned a 24/30 for their jazz routine to “When Will My Life Begin?” from Tangled.

The Bachelorette alum Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and pro partner Jenna Johnson earned a 17/30 for their jive to “Zero” from Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider and pro partner Emma Slater were scored a 24/30 for their quickstep to “I Wanna Be Like You” from The Jungle Book.

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro partner Cheryl Burke took home a 29/30 score for their stunning Viennese waltz to “Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast.

Olympian Mary Lou Retton and pro partner Sasha Farber were given a 25/30 for their contemporary dance to “Reflection” from Mulan.

Zombies actor Milo Manheim and pro partner Witney Carson scored a 27/30 for their quickstep to “Incredits 2” from The Incredibles 2.

Last week, during the “Trios” competition, singer Tinashe and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong were sent home to fan uproar after scoring a 26/30 for their tango to “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” from Rock of Ages alongside Paralympic medalist and DWTS alum Amy Purdy. Their high score apparently wasn’t enough to make up for their low voter turnout, and resulted in what many fans thought was an unfair elimination.

To vote for your favorite team on the ABC show, call their specialized number or visit ABC.com from the start of the Monday episode on the East Coast at 8:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. PT until 4:00 a.m. ET and 1:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless