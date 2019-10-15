‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Surprising Disney Night Elimination Decision

Monday was a magical night for the nine remaining Dancing With The Stars couples, and the celebrating continued all the way until the end. Just as DWTS did last year, no one was sent home after a two-hour tribute to Disney on this week’s special Disney Night episode. The night featured every dance team performing to a song from a beloved Disney property.

The night kicked off with a Disney dance medley filmed on Main Street U.S.A. in Disneyland, with Sleeping Beauty’s Castle shining behind everyone.

The first dancer up was Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who danced to “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella with Val Chmerkovskiy. The performance set the tone for the night, as everyone performed in Disney-themed outfits that went with their songs.

This was already the second episode of the season to end without an elimination. The second episode of the season ended without one because former NFL star Ray Lewis dropped out with an injury.

Here is how each performer did Monday night:

Country singer Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko performed a Samba to “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid, earning a 23/30.

Model and photographer Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a Viennese Waltz to “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella. They picked up a 24/30 from the judges.

Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber picked Contemporary choreographer for their dance to the title track from Beauty and the Beast, earning a 27/30. This was the highest score for any dancer so far this season.

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten danced a Foxtrot to “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. They earned a 25/30.

The Office actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov danced Jazz to Mary Poppins‘ “A Spoonful of Sugar,” earning a 24/30.

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson preformed a Samba to The Lion King song “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King,” earning a 21/30.

Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson performed a Jazz dance to “We’re All In This Together” from High School Musical. They earned a 26/30.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold performed a Quickstep to the Toy Story song “You’ve Got A Friend In Me.” They earned a 19/30.

TV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater’s Paso Doble to “He’s A Pirate” from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, earning a 26/30.

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC