‘Dancing With the Stars’: See Every Celebrity Announced for Season 28

The celebrity contestants were officially announced for Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars on Wednesday, Aug. 21, with many fans proved correct after guessing about who might hit the ballroom time around.

This season’s stars include athletes, musicians and reality stars, all of whom will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy when DWTS returns to ABC on Sept 16. While the pro dancers for this season have been announced, the partnerships will be revealed on premiere night.

Scroll through to learn more about the stars headed to the dance floor!

Lauren Alaina

Several fans had their theories confirmed after they guessed that country singer Alaina would appear on the show after a recent teaser post. The Georgia native was the runner-up on Season 10 of American Idol in 2011 and has since released two studio albums, earning her first No. 1 with her single “Road Less Traveled.”

Christie Brinkley

Supermodel Brinkley rose to fame in the ’70s after appearing on multiple covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She has since continued to work as a model and has worked as an actress, author, clothing designer, activist and more.

Ally Brooke

Brooke is a former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony and has since begun releasing music of her own, including “Low Key,” the first single from her upcoming solo album as well as her most recent drop, “Lips Don’t Lie.”

Hannah Brown

Brown is the most recent star of The Bachelorette and is continuing a long tradition of the lead of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette appearing on DWTS after their run on the ABC dating show.

Karamo Brown

One of the five stars of Netflix’s Queer Eye, Brown serves as the show’s culture expert. He began his career in 2004 on MTV’s The Real World: Philadelphia, a fact that many fans used to predict his upcoming appearance on DWTS thanks to a teaser.

Kate Flannery

Flannery is an actress best known for her role as Meredith on The Office. She has worked steadily since the show wrapped in 2013 and has also toured as Jane Lynch’s sidekick in Lynch’s anti-cabaret act “See Jane Sing.”

Ray Lewis

A member of the NFL Hall of Fame, Lewis played for the Baltimore Ravens for 17 years. Before his retirement after the 2012 season, he won two Super Bowls and was a 13-time Pro Bowler and a 10-time All-Pro. In 2000, he pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in connection with the stabbing deaths of two men.

Kel Mitchell

Mitchell is a comedian known for his work on Nickelodeon’s All That and Kenan & Kel and in the film Good Burger. He has appeared in numerous projects over the years and recently appeared in the All That revival.

Lamar Odom

A two-time NBA champion, Odom’s career was sidelined in October 2015 when he was found passed out in a Nevada brothel. He has since worked on his substance abuse and released a memoir, Darkness and Light, this year.

Sean Spicer

The casting of former White House press secretary Spicer is a controversial move that is already receiving criticism. During his tenure as press secretary, Spicer made several false statements to the media before resigning from his position in July 2017.

James Van Der Beek

Best known as Dawson from Dawson’s Creek, Van Der Beek has also appeared in Varsity Blues, Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23, One Tree Hill, Mercy, Pose and other projects.

Mary Wilson

Wilson is a founding member and the longest member of the Supremes and has released multiple solo albums and two autobiographies. She is a musicians’ rights activist and a musical theater performer as well as a concert performer.

