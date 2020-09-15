'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Missing Erin Andrews During Season Premiere

Dancing With the Stars is finally back after an offseason filled with stunning changes, none of which were bigger than the removal of longtime host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews. The latter's absence was visibly felt the minute the new season kicked back up as fans took to social media to express their disappointment in not seeing Andrews on set.

The NFL sideline reporter hasn't been shy about feeling blindsided by the firing. On a recent episode of The Token CEO podcast, Andrews revealed she was told the news while out golfing with her husband and even her dog. She called it a "super big bummer" and admitted she felt like a "loser" after learning of her fate. Andrews explained that no one ever wants to be let go on when it's not on their terms, especially when she said she felt like in a "perfect fit" with her position on the ABC dancing competition.

With Andrews no longer on the screen every Monday night, viewers weren't shy about expressing their frustrations over the decision made by ABC to take a different direction with their two former hosts to Tyra Banks serving as the sole replacement.