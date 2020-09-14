Erin Andrews Details Being Blindsided by Phone Conversation That Led to Her 'Dancing With the Stars' Firing

✖

Former Dancing With the Stars co-host Erin Andrews recently spoke out about her firing from the show, and shared detailed the job-ending phone conversation that blindsided her. During an appearance on on the Token CEO podcast, Andrews shared what happened the day she found out she was being let go from DWTS. "I didn’t have much time to deal with it," she recalled, later going on to call the whole situation "a super big bummer."

Andrews shared , "I got a phone call — we were on the putting green with my dog and my husband — and I got a call that said, 'You know, so-and-so from ABC wants to talk to you,' and I was like, 'Oh, s—,' like, this is it." she continued: "I felt sorry for myself, and I kind of was like, 'This is a terrible time to lose my job,' because we don’t know when live television is coming back. These are hard jobs to get. I was like, 'Oh no, I’m a loser, this is really bad,' and then you just start talking to other people from other networks and people that have production groups and they’re like, 'You’re gonna find something'"

"Nobody wants to be let go when it’s not on their terms, but I do think there’s something on the horizon. I’m definitely working my people to find something and put something on the horizon," Andrews also said. "I really enjoyed being in that space and I think I’m somebody that, you know, as much as I do love sports — I’m a fan of a lot of things, reality TV, I’m just a fan of TV and so, I think that’s why Dancing was a great fit for me because, you know, it was live. You didn’t know what was going to happen."

Andrews later went on to explain that she was eventually able to see her situation from a different perspective. "These are the things people go through in their life. Right? And I did remind myself, by the way, there’s people that have such worse stuff going on right now," she said, "I mean, give me a break, for me to be that selfish and think, 'Oh, my God, the world’s ending.' People have lost multiple people in their families because of COVID." The newest season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET, only on on ABC.