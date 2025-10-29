‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Suffers Injury, Left Hospitalized Ahead of Halloween Night

One Dancing with the Stars contestant was hospitalized after a rehearsal injury ahead of the Halloween episode.

“Now, as you’ve probably noticed, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten are not here,” said the DWTS co-host Alfonso Riberiro during Tuesday’s live broadcast on ABC. “She suffered an injury in rehearsal this morning. Right now, she’s at the hospital being assessed.”

Never fear, though: Hendrix is still around.

“They’re still in the competition and still need your votes. We’ll explain more later on,” Riberiro said.

On the broadcast, there were clips of the 54-year-old actress Hendrix in tears due to her absence from the live broadcast. She also took to Instagram to apologize for her disappearance.

“Halloween is my favorite, and I’m devastated,” she wrote on the Instagram Reel. “I was beyond excited to share what we had worked so hard on, although you’ll see a version of it. With your support, I’ll be back in the ballroom next week. I want nothing more.”

Hendrix has gotten plenty of public support for participating in DWTS despite a car accident that left her with a disability in her foot.

“I have a titanium joint in my right foot, so that renders half my foot unusable,” she said during the show’s Wicked-themed dance night. “Every week, my body shifts into a new pain spot, but I just don’t want to let it stop me.”

After a performance of Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” on the October 21 episodes, she said on the broadcast, “I know my determination is going to win it, just getting there is quite a journey.”

Judge Derek Hough complimented her resilience on the episode.

“You are defying the odds, truly,” he said. “You move with such grace and wisdom, and man, are you going to cherish that moment forever.”