‘Dancing With The Stars’ Eliminates Another Contestant in ‘Top 10’ Episode

There were 10 dance couples left at the beginning of this week’s episode of Dancing With The Stars, but now there are only nine. A week after surprisingly not eliminating any dance team, the show sent Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd home. This week’s episode featured the dancers showing what they have in routines set to popular songs.

At the end of last week’s movie night, former NBA star Odom and comedian Kel Mitchell were announced as the performers with the least number of votes from fans. Based on the new elimination rules, judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba were required to pick one of them to send home. However, since Ray Lewis went down with an injury, both got another week on the show.

Tonight, the show welcomed Leah Remini as a special guest judge for the first time, so four judges had a say all night. Since no one was eliminated last week, the contestants’ scores from Movie Night were combined with their scores in the “Top 10” episode. Remini was not included in the final eliminating decision.

The final two contestants with the lowest votes were Karamo Brown and Odom. Both Inaba and Tonioli voted to keep Karamo on the show.

Here is how each of the dance duos did tonight:

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko received a 32/40 for their Foxtrot to Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten danced a Paso Doble to “I Don’t Care” by Icona Pop and Charli XCX, earning a 32/40.

Model and photographer Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a Cha Cha to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Margin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, which was good enough for a 31/40.

Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber earned a 32/40 for their Jive to Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary.”

The Office actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov danced an Argentine Tango to Selena Gomez’s “Hands to Myself,” earning a 26/40.

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson performed a Tango to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” earning a 28/40. Karamo almost got a 5 from Goodman, but he went with a 7, as did the other judges.

Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson picked up a 32/40 for their Cha Cha to Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You.”

Two-time NBA Champion Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd earned a 20/40 for a Viennese Waltz to Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose.” The low scores from Tonioli and Goodman earned loud boos from the audience and even from Remini, who called them “unacceptable.”

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold got a 21/40 for a Paso Doble to “Bamboléo” by Gypsy Kings.

TV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater got a 28/40 for their Quickstep to “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves.

Dancing With The Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC