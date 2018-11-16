‘Dancing With the Stars’ Drops Country Star Gretchen Wilson After Airport Arrest

Gretchen Wilson was reportedly set to appear on Dancing With the Stars earlier this year — before her August arrest, when she was cut from the lineup.

The Blast reports that following her arrest for breach of peace, the country singer had discussions with the show and agreed she would not appear on season 27. The season is down to its final four contestants; the season finale airs Monday night.

As previously reported, Wilson was arrested on Aug. 21 at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut after an alleged disturbance on a flight. Police reportedly responded after receiving a call of an issue between Wilson and another passenger. While interviewing the “Redneck Woman” singer, officers claimed she became belligerent towards them and caused a disturbance.”

She was charged with breach of peace, but the charge will reportedly be dropped after she donates $500 to a charity for injured crime victims.

The Hartford Courant reported in September that the charge will be dropped against Wilson, 45, in 13 months if she stays out of trouble with the law.

“I’m a person like everyone else and we’ve all had bad days,” Wilson said, calling the arrest a “trying experience.” “It’s just that celebrities are targeted when they have one.”

She previously said that the full story of the incident had not been told.

“It’s been really frustrating for me not to be able to talk about it, because people who know me know that I just wanna get it straight,” Wilson told Taste of Country. “I’m reading all of these headlines and am like, ‘Oh gosh, it’s so wrong. It’s all so wrong!’”

“I’m saddened by the whole thing,” Wilson also said. “I don’t know that I could say — I mean, I’m embarrassed that that situation got to where it was, but not personally.”

She thanked her fans for sticking by her during the trying times. “I want to thank my fans for their patience,” she wrote on social media in August. “The unfortunate events that took place last Tuesday night are still an open case matter and so I can’t discuss or comment on any specifics. I would like to respect the process, and am confident that the truth shall prevail.”

The arrest occurred in the midst of her tour with rising country music star Jessie G.

“This is going to be a really fun summer,” Wilson said before the tour kicked off in June. “I’ve got a really great band put together that’s a little more southern rock and a little more not the heavy edge of country, and we’re ready to go!”

Wilson’s latest album, Ready to Get Rowdy, was released in 2017.