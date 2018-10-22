‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night Songs, Dances Announced

It’s Disney night in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom, and the nine teams still in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy are bringing their A game.

Monday’s episode of the ABC series will pit the remaining stars and their pro partners against their most challenging dances yet, all of which have been chosen from some of the most iconic Disney movies of all time.

Also in Monday’s show will be a special performance by Dancing With the Stars season 25 winner Jordan Fisher, who is currently hosting Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. The Broadway star will perform alongside some of the Juniors competitors, Avengers star Ariana Greenblatt and Raven’s Home actor Jason Maybaum in an opening number and will return later to sing “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella.

In addition, there will be a special performance by Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli, who will sing “Fall on Me” from Disney’s upcoming movie, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

Here’s what the remaining nine teams will be performing Monday:

Model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten will be performing a foxtrot to “Just Around the Riverbend” from Pocahontas.

Country radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess will perform a waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

NFL star DeMarcus Ware and pro partner Lindsay Arnold will dance the Charleston to “A Star is Born” from Hercules.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro partner Keo Motsepe will perform a jazz routine to “When Will My Life Begin?” from Tangled.

The Bachelorette alum Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and pro partner Jenna Johnson will take on the jive to “Zero” from Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider and pro partner Emma Slater will perform a quickstep to “I Wanna Be Like You” from The Jungle Book.

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro partner Cheryl Burke will do a Viennese waltz to “Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast.

Olympian Mary Lou Retton and pro partner Sasha Farber will do a contemporary dance to “Reflection” from Mulan.

Zombies actor Milo Manheim and pro partner Witney Carson will do a quickstep to “Incredits 2” from The Incredibles 2.

Last week, pop singer Tinashe and pro partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated during “Trios” night after scoring a 26/30 for their tango to “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” from Rock of Ages alongside Paralympic medalist and DWTS alum Amy Purdy.

Who will dance their last dance in the ballroom this week?

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

