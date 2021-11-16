‘Dancing With the Stars’: Cody Rigsby Makes the Finals, Much to Fans’ Dismay

Dancing With the Stars said goodbye to two more celebrities Monday night in advance of the Season 30 finale. By the end of the night, both Melora Hardin and Suni Lee were eliminated from the competition. Understandably, fans had plenty of thoughts on the eliminations. More specifically, they were confused as to why Cody Rigsby made it through to the finale while Lee and Hardin got the boot.

Since it was one week until the Season 30 finale, DWTS eliminated two celebrities. First, host Tyra Banks revealed that the individual who came in last place in both viewers’ votes and the judges’ scores was Hardin. Then, it was up to the judges to decide who would be the last celebrity to join the finalists. They ultimately decided to eliminate Lee, sending Amanda Kloots through to the finale. The finalists include Kloots, JoJo Siwa, Iman Shumpert, and Rigsby.

As always, DWTS fans had a lot to say about the episode’s events. Based on their Twitter responses, not everyone is happy about how it all turned out.

Confused

Many fans were sad to see that Lee didn’t make it to the finale. They weren’t stoked that Rigsby took that spot.

Robbed

Viewers are clearly not happy with the finalist line-up. They felt as though Lee should have made it to the finale.

Huh?

Just like the viewers, the judges were also surprised by who made it through to the finale. When they had to decide between Kloots and Lee, they even remarked that they didn’t think that they would be choosing between the two celebrities.

Who?

Since Rigsby received enough votes to make it through the finale, he didn’t even have to sweat being in the bottom two for the night. But, viewers want to know how he’s receiving all of these votes.

Will Be Missed

Fans loved watching both Hardin and Lee compete on the show. They will clearly be missed as the show heads into the finale.

Furious

The fact that Rigsby will be dancing in the finale isn’t sitting right with many viewers. As this individual wrote, “They should have been eliminated. This is not right.”

Fighting Words

Fans are ready to fight about their DWTS finalist opinions. Guessing that they won’t be voting for Rigsby to win it all?