‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Alan Bersten Preparing for ‘Emotional’ Week With Amanda Kloots (Exclusive)

It’s going to be an “emotional” week in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for Amanda Kloots and her pro partner Alan Bersten. Ahead of Monday’s semifinals, Bersten opened up to PopCulture.com about his season with The Talk panelist following the tragic death of her husband, Nick Cordero, last year.

Coming off of their first perfect 40/40 score from the judges during Janet Jackson Night last week, Bersten said it felt like “a long time coming,” noting, “We’ve been working so hard for it, and to get it at this point this season… it just feels right.” He continued of the milestone moment in their season, “At a certain point we were like, ‘If it never happens, it never happens. We’re gonna go out there and do it for ourselves.’”

During Monday’s semifinals, Kloots and Bersten will perform a redemption tango to “Titanium” by David Guetta feat. Sia as well as a meaningful contemporary dance to “Live Your Life,” a song written by Cordero before the Broadway star’s tragic death from coronavirus complications at 41. “It’s going to be an emotional week this week,” Bersten shared with PopCulture, adding that while last week was a high point in the technicalities of their dancing, “it’s more for her this week — more for us and growing.”

Being able to share this journey with Kloots as she navigates the loss of her husband has been a very special experience for Bersten. “I feel so honored that I’m allowed to be on this journey with Amanda,” he said. “She tells me every day how this is the happiest time of her life again because of everything she’s gone through.”

“Our communication has grown like none other. We just communicate so well, so even if we have a little argument during rehearsals we talk through that,” Bersten said of his relationship with his partner. “I think the biggest advantage Amanda has is her work ethic — her ability to go out there and not give up.”

“We truly are having the time of our lives — not to quote Dirty Dancing,” he joked, “but we owe it all to the people voting for us and rooting for us.” It hasn’t been an easy season, with stars like JoJo Siwa, Iman Shumpert and Melora Hardin tearing it up on the dance floor every week. “I feel like this season has really pushed not only the celebrities but the pros to bring better, be better and be more creative,” Bersten said. “[Not only] is it Season 30, but these are the most talented celebrities we’ve had.” Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.