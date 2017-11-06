‘Dancing With the Stars’: Here’s Everything to Know About Tonight’s Dances

The amount of remaining Dancing with The Stars competitors is dwindling down, and the remaining couples are in for a unique challenge on Monday night’s episode.

The couples will first engage in their standard dances in either a waltz, Viennese waltz, quickstep, samba, Charleston or Argentine tango style.

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson’s Viennese Waltz set to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” will surely be a highlight, and Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold’s quickstep to Pharrell Williams’ “Chuck Berry” is poised to be a crowd favorite.

The couples will then engage in a round of trio dances. They will each be joined by a previous DWTS winner or finalist for the routines. The styles for this round will be cha cha, jive, salsa, jazz and rumba.

Alfonso Ribeiro, Kelly Monaco and Corbin Bleu are among the returning competitors.

See the full list of dances and song choices below.

Couple Dances:

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Waltz – “Both Sides Now (Torch Songs)” by Years & Years

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Viennese Waltz – “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Quickstep – “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Samba – “Morning Drums” by Gregor Salto

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – Charleston – “Bad Boy Good Man” by Tape Five (feat. Henrik Wager) Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Argentine Tango – “Down” by Marian Hill

Trio Dances:

Drew Scott, Emma Slater and Rashad Jennings – Cha Cha – “Get Up Offa That Thing” by James Brown

Frankie Muniz, Witney Carson and Alfonso Ribeiro – Jive – “Good Place” by Leo Soul

Jordan Fisher, Lindsay Arnold and Corbin Bleu – Salsa – “Que Viva La Vida” by Wisin

Lindsey Stirling, Mark Ballas and Kristi Yamaguchi– Jazz – “Let’s Face The Music And Dance” by Seth MacFarlane

Terrell Owens, Cheryl Burke and Kelly Monaco – Rumba – “Slow Hands” by Niall Horan

Victoria Arlen, Val Chmerkovskiy and Laurie Hernandez – Jive – “Magic” by B.o.B (feat. Rivers Cuomo)

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC /Craig Sjodin