‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cuts Down to Top 5 in Monday Night’s Episode

This week’s episode of Dancing With The Stars came to another surprising conclusion. Sean Spicer was sent home after two rounds of dancing on Boy Band and Girl Group night. Each pair danced to a song by a girl group and a boy band before judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba and fans at home decided who would be going home.

The night kicked off with an extravagant dance tribute to boy bands and girl groups choreographed by Brooke Wendle and Rodrigo Basurto. After that, Goodman, Inaba and Tonioli were joined at the judge’s table by former *NSYNC singer Joey Fatone, who sat in as a guest judge. Former Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton, best known as Baby Spice, was also scheduled to be a guest judge, but dropped out at the last moment.

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean also appeared in Lauren Alaina’s pre-dance video package. Alaina said the two met at an awards show and have been friends ever since.

The first round featured dances set to music by girl groups, including TLC, The Pointer Sisters, En Vogue and Spice Girls. In round two, the dancers performed to boy band songs by *NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, New Kids on the Block and others.

Here is how the six dancing duos did during their first dance:

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko danced a quickstep to The Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love,” which brought the crowd to their feet. They received a 34/40.

Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber shocked all four judges with their perfect 40/40 performance to the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe.”

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten danced a salsa to TLC’s “No Scrubs,” earning a 32/40.

Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson earned a 34/40 for their paso doble to En Vogue’s “Free Your Mind.”

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Jenna Johnson earned a 26/40 for their first dance, an Argentine Tango to Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills.”

TV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater kicked off the night with a jive to the Pointer Sisters’ “I’m So Excited.” They got a 36/40 from the four judges.

Here’s how the dancers did for their second dances:

Van Der Beek and Slater danced jazz to *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye,” picking up a 36/40. They picked up a 10 from Fatone, of course.

Brown and Bersten performed a tango to BTS’ “Boy With Luv.” This performance was much better for the judges, earning a 39/40. Goodman refused to give them a perfect score.

Spicer and Johnson danced a foxtrot to One Direction’s “Story of My Life.” They earned a 24/40, with all four judges giving him 6s.

Alaina and Savchenko performed a rumba to the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way.” Their performance earned 36/40, with all 9s.

Mitchell and Carson performed a Viennese Waltz to Boys II Men’s “I’ll Make Love to You.” They earned the second perfect 40/40 of the night.

Brooke and Farber finished up the night with a jazz dance to New Kids on the Block’s “Step by Step.” They got another perfect 40/40 score.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC