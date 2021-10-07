‘Dancing With the Stars’: Cheryl Burke Gives Big Update About Return to Ballroom After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby are making their way back to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom after both testing positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks. The pro dancer and her Peloton instructor partner still managed to compete virtually this week as they recovered from the virus, but Burke revealed in an Instagram video Wednesday that she had been cleared to return to the ballroom in person for next week’s shows.

“I have been officially cleared. I am back to normal. No more quarantine for me,” she began. “Unfortunately, Cody is still in quarantine, but he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday, which means we can technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday.” She continued that she and Rigsby have two dances to perform next week and “lots of work to do,” but that fans “will see us both back in the ballroom.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Breaking the news on Sept. 26 that she had tested positive for COVID, Burke broke down in a video posted to social media over her guilt toward her partner. “I feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s— and it’s so overwhelming,” she said at the time. “It’s Sunday and the show’s tomorrow. … I just hope I didn’t spread it.” Burke added to her followers, “For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f-ing real. I have to quarantine for 10 days, I’ve been ordered to stay home. I can’t believe this happened.”

Immediately after Burke tested positive, ABC announced the judges would score rehearsal footage from the pro and Rigsby from before her COVID test, which earned the #BooCrew a score of 24 out of 40. The following week was a bit more tricky after Rigsby announced he too had tested positive for COVID and there was no rehearsal footage to judge for their Britney Spears Night dance.

Nevertheless, the two made it work, dancing separately in their living rooms for a Jazz combo to “Gimme More.” Despite being praised for their innovation, they received the lowest score of the night from the judges — 18 out of 30. Burke was grateful nonetheless, thanking everyone on DWTS for keeping their team in the game. “Thanks for having our back #boocrew!” she wrote on Instagram, So thankful to be coming back for another week and so proud of you @codyrigsby A big thanks to the @dancingabc crew as well for making tonight happen. Who knew you could make a ballroom out of your living room!”