‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Says Single Life Has Been ‘Empowering’

Carrie Ann Inaba is living her best life as a single woman.

Talking to PopCulture.com about her journey being diagnosed with Iron Deficiency Anemia six years ago, the Dancing With the Stars judge revealed that advocating to her doctors for the testing and treatment she needed helped change her mindset when it comes to looking for a romantic partner.

“It really makes a difference in the way I view dating,” she said of the empowerment she felt taking control of her own health.

Having been single for a year now, which Inaba told PopCulture.com, was the longest stretch in quite a long time, she continued, “There’s something so empowering about getting to know yourself…the new me, my new schedule, my new thoughts about myself.”

Taking on her new role on The Talk in addition to her judging Dancing With the Stars, Inaba confessed that she doesn’t really have time to date around, but isn’t closing herself off to a potential love connection.

“Right at this present moment, I am very busy and am really good by myself,” she told PopCulture.com. “But I think that when the time is right to be open to meeting somebody, I’m definitely open.”

With less room in her schedule than ever, Inaba joked that the person to catch her eye right now would have to be “very, very special.”

“The bond is going to have to be very strong, because I’m very happy,” she said.

In the limited free time she does have, Inaba has been enjoying the return of her normal energy levels since being almost bedridden before her IDA diagnosis, taking on yoga and kickboxing in addition to her love for dance.

Since learning more about her diagnosis, which left her with “intense fatigue” and “brain fog,” Inaba has been on her “little high horse” helping people to recognize a possibly similar problem in themselves and step up when talking to their doctors.

Currently, Inaba partnering with Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.’s Get Iron Informed campaign, which provides information about IDA and talking points to help people get started talking to their health care providers.

“It is something I’m passionate about, because it is something that can be managed really effectively,” she said. “You have to be very proactive with your health, and we’re putting the power back with the people.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Carrie Ann Inaba