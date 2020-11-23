'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Finale: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

After two months filled with thrilling performances and dramatic eliminations, Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars is coming to an end on Monday. One of the four remaining celebrity contestants — Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nelly, actor Justina Machado, or Catfish star Nev Schulman — will be crowned the winner. How can you tune in to see all of the action for yourself?

DWTS' Season 29 finale will air on ABC on Monday night starting at 8 p.m. ET. If you can't watch the show via any traditional means, there are a number of ways in which you can stream it live. You can access the show via Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now, or Fubo TV. Many of those services even offer new users a free trial. Season 29 of DWTS originally premiered on Sept. 14 and featured a bevy of famous faces competing for the Mirrorball Trophy. Over the course of the competition, everyone from Tiger King's Carole Baskin to John Tucker Must Die star Jesse Metcalfe tried their hand at various dance styles such as the Cha Cha and the Tango. Of course, the competition has since been narrowed down to only four contestants, one of whom will walk away with the Mirrorball Trophy on Monday night's finale.

Not only will Monday's episode see the remaining celebrities performing a final routine for the judges, but one of those very judges, Derek Hough, will also be performing. While Hough performed alongside his girlfriend, professional dancer Hayley Erbert, earlier in the season, this time the judge will be flying solo. According to his interview with Entertainment Tonight, this will be his first solo performance since he was around 12 years old. Hough shared, "To be honest with you, it was kind of a COVID thing. Usually I would be like, 'I want to do a group number,' something like that, but it just logistically made sense to do a solo. It has challenged me, for sure, but I am looking forward to it. It's gonna be fun and I will say this: it's an homage to some of my heroes."

The other two judges on the panel, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, also spoke to ET about the finale. According to Tonioli, the winner might just be decided by the pair's final, freestyle performance, as he said that the Mirrorball Trophy is still anyone's to win. The judge explained, "Purely on ability, it really can come down to that one [freestyle routine]. We really don't know what is going to happen, so it is more exciting than ever."