‘Dancing With the Stars’: Bobby Bones Returns to Take Credit for Lauren Alaina Joining Show

Bobby Bones made a surprise appearance on the Dancing With The Stars Season 28 premiere Monday night. Last year’s Mirror Ball Trophy winner told host Tom Bergeron he was partly responsible for country singer Lauren Alaina joining the show. Bergeron made a sly joke about his controversial win from last season.

Bones sat by the dancing stage all night, and got a visit from Bergeron just before Alaina took the stage. Bergeron said he heard Bones helped get Alaina interested in competing on DWTS.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She played country night,” Bones reminded Bergeron. “And I was like, ‘I love Tom. I love [judge] Bruno [Tonioli]. I love all the people’… and I was like, ‘You have to do it’ because she’s so loveable. And if people will vote for me, they’ll love Lauren!”

“What, there was no controversy about that,” Bergeron casually joked. “What are you talking about?”

Bergeron then asked if he had any idea who Alaina’s pro dance partner is.

“Me,” Bones joked as he got off from his chair. “I’m just kidding.”

It was then revealed that Alaina’s dance partner is Gleb Savchenko. The duo impressed the judges with their cha-cha to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.” They earned a 19/30.

Bones’ appearance annoyed some fans who are still not happy that Bones won last year, despite low scores for his dances.

Bobby Bones should never be in the ballroom again 🙄 #dwts — Ryann (@shrewdmagnolia) September 17, 2019

Bobby Bones still haunting everyone with his victory a year later #DWTS pic.twitter.com/7NrxOn0UWu — Sara Michelle (@sarambcraft) September 17, 2019

Alaina was on The Bobby Bones Show just hours before Monday’s premiere. While on the show, she explained why she had to delay her upcoming tour just to be on DWTS.

“We postponed the tour. So that kind of looks like we’re going to do OK because I physically couldn’t do both,” Alaina told Bones. “And especially now that I’m doing it, the best decision I ever made was to postpone that tour.”

“After talking to a few of my friends who have been on the show, I realized I couldn’t give the show and the tour 100%. I always want to deliver the best performances I can, so we have moved the tour to early next year. Dancing with the Stars is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I am so excited about,” Alaina also explained on her Instagram page last month. “I can’t wait to hang out in your living rooms every Monday and celebrate how far we get on my first headlining tour in January.”

Dancing With The Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Getty Images