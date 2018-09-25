‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Bobby Bones Freaks out After Debut Performance

Bobby Bones really gave his all during his Dancing With the Stars debut — whatever that means!

The country radio personality was red hot going into his first dance with pro partner Sharna Burgess, a jive to “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt, during Monday’s season 27, and when the dance concluded, he went into a pretty extreme celebration mode, pumping his fist in the air, sliding onto his knees and leaping across the stage.

The judges were kind of taken aback by his extreme display of emotion, but Bruno Tonioli called the whole display “exquisitely demented.”

“I was worried about your top!” host Erin Andrews told Burgess after the performance, replaying footage in which it looked like the pro herself was unsure what to do when put into a pretty extreme dip by her partner.

Describing his first experience with a kind of yell/yawp noise, Bones continued to Andrews, “I loved every minute! I’ve never had so much fun in my life. People like me, I’m from a small town of 700 people, we don’t get to be on Dancing With the Stars, so I’m trying to represent for people like that, it’s all about that. I love you guys!”

Fans weighed in on the somewhat bizarre moment on Twitter:

“Yikes,” one viewer wrote. “Maybe I’m the only one, but Bobby Bones acted ridiculous after that dance. Strange facial expressions throughout, and over the top reaction. I’m embarrassed for him #DWTS”

Another fan clearly had a different impression of the display, writing, “You. Were. Amazing. Brought tears to my eyes to see you having so much fun and your energy and excitement was thru the roof! Go, Bobby, Go!!!”

“Bobby please don’t do the show tomorrow morning, you very clearly need some sleep,” a third added alongside the hashtag #SpazzedOut.

Others were impressed by his zest for life. “Bobby Bones…God bless. I wish I were that excited about anything in life lol,” one fan joked.

And still others took the moment for a laugh altogether. “I can’t stop laughing at Bobby Bones….Dang was he on speed….Hilarious!” a viewer wrote.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC