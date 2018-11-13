‘Dancing With the Stars’: Bobby Bones Dedicates Semi-Finals Dance to Fans in Emotional Tribute

Bobby Bones wouldn’t be anywhere without his people, both on Dancing With the Stars and in the world of radio.

In Monday’s live semi-finals of the ABC dance competition, the country radio personality decided to pay tribute to his “people” for his dedication dance — a salsa to “GDFR” by Flo Rida alongside pro partner Sharna Burgess.

“If I were to dedicate a dance, it would be to the people to put me here,” he told the cameras before the performance. “You know on this show I’m not here because of my scores, I’m here because of my people.”

He added that he doesn’t like to call the people who listen to his show “fans,” saying, “They’re my friends. It’s a very open line of communication i try to maintain with them.”

Bones continued, “I’m very lucky to have the biggest country morning show ever, but without people listening to it, that would be nothing … I have to really represent them in a way that makes them proud.”

Pumping him up for the first of two dances, Burgess played a compilation of messages from his fans, who praised his kind heart, ambition and hard-working nature. It was enough to bring tears to Bones’ eyes for, as he noted, the second time in this competition.

The judges noted that while the salsa might not have been the most traditional, it certainly was fun to watch, but the dance only racked up a score of 21/30 for the duo. The couple will also have the opportunity to improve their score in their second dance of the night, their judges’ choice jive performance to “Gimme Some Lovin” by The Spencer Davis Group.

The low score didn’t appear to affect Bones, however, who used his time to encourage people to donate to the families affected by the California wildfires that have displaces hundreds of thousands of people.

You can make a donation to The Red Cross at RedCross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also text “REDCROSS” to 90999 to make an automatic $10 donation.

Prior to the semi-finals, Bones promised to give his all, despite his historically low scores, heading into the grueling night.

“We’re just going to wake up in the morning and go back to work, really,” Bones shared with On the Red Carpet last week. “That’s what it is to us. We’re excited to be able to move on, and that our people put us here, and we just want to represent for them. So we’re going to work harder. We’re going to keep working, because we didn’t get here because of my feet. She’s got me to a place, and they’ve got me to a place, and now we’ve got to close the shop down.”

But will it be enough to get him to the finale?

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

