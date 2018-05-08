‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination Claims Two More Athletes

The second week of Dancing With the Stars’ athletes ended with not one, but two couples being sent home.

After the fan votes and judges’ scores were tallied, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Arike Ogunbowale were eliminated from the competition. Lindsay Arnold was partnered with Abdul-Jabbar, and Gleb Savchenko was partnered with Ogunbowale.

The couples were judged based off Monday night’s dances. Votes and judges’ scores were tallied throughout the evening with these two couples going home at the end of the night.

Johnny Damon and Jamie Anderson were the first stars to be sent home from the competition this season. Damon was partnered with Emma Slater, and Anderson was partnered with Artem Chigvintsev.

This abbreviated season is only four weeks long, with eliminations occurring each week. This means the four eliminated celebs will be joined by more of their competitors very soon.

The remaining celebrities are Jennie Finch, Tonya Harding, Chris Mazdzer, Mirai Nagasu, Josh Norman, Gleb Savchenko, Adam Rippon.

Fans of the eliminated competitors were not too pleased with the results, as always.

Supporters of Abdul-Jabbar, in particular, were bummed about the loss. While he did not have the most technically sound routines, he was a beloved personality to have in the ballroom. Plus, Arnold had some of the most interestingly choreographed routines of season.

“Can I be outraged over Kareem going home, but Tonya wasn’t even in jeopardy?” one fan wrote.

Another viewer added, “Sad to see Kareem go. He was a joy to watch!”

As one of those viewers commented, a lot of the hate was directed at Harding’s survival. She was in the bottom three last week, and many still hold a grudge against her for her part in the Nancy Kerrigan assault.

“Tonya Harding is safe for another week on [DWTS],” one viewer wrote. “I just don’t like that woman at all.”

Another user added, “Who tf is voting for Tonya? I’m sorry, but she needs to go.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

