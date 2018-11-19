‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces Finale Songs and Dances

It all comes down to tonight for the remaining Dancing With the Stars Season 27 couples, who will perform their final dances during Monday’s finale for the chance at winning the Mirrorball Trophy.

After fan favorite couple Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro partner Cheryl Burke were shockingly eliminated following two perfect scores during last week’s semi-finals, there are four couples left who will be vying for the top prize with two dances in the finale—one repeat performance and one freestyle dance.

At the end of the night, only one couple will be crowned the winners after their scores from the judges are combined with a live vote from fans. But who will emerge victorious?

Here’s what the couples will perform:

Model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten will work to overcome her painful rib injuries in the finale, performing a tango to “Swan Lake” by Ray Chew Live for the duo’s repeat performance. For their freestyle routine, the two will dance to Avril Lavigne’s new song, “Head Above Water,” which will feature a live performance from the singer herself.

Country radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess will be taking on a repeat performance of their cha cha routine to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. For their freestyle dance, the two will take on a remix of “The Greatest Show” by Panic at the Disco. But can Bones’ comparatively low scores get him through the finale?

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and her pro partner Keo Motsepe will perform a repeat tango to “Disturbia” by Rihanna, while their freestyle performance will be set to Bjork’s song “It’s Oh So Quiet.”

Zombies actor Milo Manheim and his pro partner Witney Carson will be taking on the repeat challenge of performing their Charleston to “Living in New York City,” sung live in a performance by Robin Thicke. For a freestyle performance, the duo will take on “Ain’t No Sunshine” (the Lido Remix) by Bill Withers.

It’s been a wild season of Dancing With the Stars, filled with twists, turns and surprising eliminations for nine weeks. Will the season’s front-runners take home the trophy at the end of the day, or can a dark horse competitor steal a victory?

Dancing With the Stars airs its Season 27 finale Monday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC