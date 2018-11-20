‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Nikki Glaser Pitches ‘Losers’ Season

Nikki Glaser wants to return to Dancing With The Stars. The comedian, who was surprisingly the first celebrity voted off of season 27 in September, joked after the season finale Monday night that she will be participating in a “losers” season of the dance competition.

In an interview alongside her pro partner Gleb Savchenko, Glaser told On The Red Carpet that “there’s a rumor going around that I’m spreading that there is going to be a losers season, where it’s everyone who’s been voted out either first or second and they come back to redeem themselves.”

“I’m the first announced cast member,” Glaser cracked, “of that season that I just made up.”

She and Savchenko revealed that her “losers season” would involve different partner match-ups than before “and so we have a little bit of a rivalry.”

“It’s going to be very interesting, a very dramatic season,” she said straight faced to the interviewer, who gave a perplexed look to the camera.

Glaser, who was eliminated during Week 1 after dancing two salsa dances (with a shoulder injury) with Savchenko, was on hand during the finale to help ring in a new champion, who happened to be who she was pulling for: country music radio host Bobby Bones.

Bones and partner Sharna Burgess pulled out the upset victory after they were given Vegas odds at the beginning of the season of 20-1, tying them for “dead last,” as Bones put it at the time.

Despite earning consistently lower scores throughout the season than his competitors, Bones and Burgess were able to pull in a considerable amount of fan voting to secure not only their spot in the finals, but in first place.

Following Bones and Burgess’ victory, Glaser tweeted her congratulations to them and thanked them for asking her to be in their final freestyle dance, for which they scored a perfect 30/30.

“Huge congrats to @mrBobbyBones and @SharnaBurgess on their @DancingABC win tonight. I was honored that they asked me to be in their last dance, which no one forced them to do,” Glaser wrote. “I am not a good dancer and they didn’t care. That’s what makes them great.”

Huge congrats to @mrBobbyBones and @SharnaBurgess on their @DancingABC win tonight. I was honored that they asked me to be in their last dance, which no one forced them to do. I am not a good dancer and they didn’t care. That’s what makes them great. 🏆 #DWTS27 pic.twitter.com/0bfvaALfBO — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) November 20, 2018

Bones clearly won the popular vote, with many of Nashville and country music’s biggest names — including Carrie Underwood, who knows a thing or two about winning a talent competition — congratulating the 38-year-old on his win.

“AAAHHHHH! Congratulations on winning @DancingABC!!!! Your Country Music family is so happy for you,” Underwood tweeted at Bones Monday night.

“Massive congrats @mrBobbyBones. You’re the hardest work man in show business. No contest. Took a lot of guts sir,” the Brothers Osborne tweeted.

Dan + Shay, who performed their hit “Speechless” during the finale, tweeted a simple “Congrats” to the radio show host.

Bones’ fans will likely keep an eye on him and see if he will stay true to the promise he made Good Housekeeping when he said what would happen if he helped Burgess win her first mirrorball trophy after six years and 12 seasons as a pro dancer on the show.

“She hasn’t won, and no one expected me to win … if we win, we’re getting little mirrorball tattoos,” he said at the time. “This mirrorball is going to basically be my kid. I’m never going to let it get out of my sight. I’m going to love it, I’m going to cherish it, I’m going to let other people hold it but only if they look safe.”

Bones will join Burgess and many other pros and celebrities from DWTS on the Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour this winter, and will also appear as the in-house mentor on American Idol next year.

Dancing With the Stars returns next year — whether a “losers” season or not.