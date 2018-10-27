‘Dancing With the Stars’: Alexis Ren Addresses Rumored Romance With Pro Alan Bersten

Alexis Ren has “no comment” when it comes to her rumored romance with Dancing With the Stars partner Alan Bersten.

The model and the pro have been rumored throughout the season to be exploring their chemistry together both on and off of the ballroom floor, but in Monday’s Disney-themed episode of the ABC show, Ren was asked right out if there was any romantic flame burning between she and her pro.

“Wow, you just put me on the spot,” she said when asked by a producer in a confessional, laughing before continuing, “No comment.”

She did have nothing but kind words for the professional dancer, however, saying, “Alan’s constantly telling me to believe in myself. It’s hard to be that vulnerable in front of someone, but he’s been really amazing.”

Even the judges picked up on their chemistry in their dreamy foxtrot to “Just Around the Riverbend” from Pocahontas, which earned them a 29/30 score.

“Lovely chemistry between the two of you, I’ve noticed,” judge Len Goodman said slyly, earning a bashful response from the duo.

“It was like two hearts beating as one,” Bruno Tonioli added.

At this point, the duo seemed so flustered that host Tom Bergeron joked, “Is this getting awkward for you yet?”

In the end, however, Ren admitted to host Erin Andrews that the night “felt like a fairytale.”

Rumors that the two are more than just dance partners began with their dynamite chemistry on stage, but were bolstered last week, when Ren reportedly broke up with her serious boyfriend and began planning a move from Hawaii to Los Angeles.

Whatever relationship they have, it’s clearly been paying off in the ballroom. Last week, during “Trios” night, Ren and Bersten earned a score of 25/30 for their tango to “Move Your Body” by Sia. They were joined by model and dancer Maddie Ziegler, and despite criticism that the trio had too much professional dance experience, they got the third highest score of the night,

Photo Credit: ABC / Eric McCandless