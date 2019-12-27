‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Alan Bersten Has Hannah Brown Ornament on His Christmas Tree Amid Dating Rumors

Dancing With the Stars champions Alan Bersten and Hannah Brown continue to spark dating rumors months after winning the mirrorball trophy on the show’s 28th season finale. Pro dancer Bersten, 25, shared a photo on his Instagram Story of an ornament on his Christmas tree with Brown’s face on it.

“Pretty cool ornament @hannahbrown,” he captioned the photo on Christmas Day. Brown, 25, reposted the photo, adding, “Weird that this is not from mine or @alanbersten mom’s tree…but can I have one?”

The ornament is a photo of the two of them on a disco ball, much like the mirrorball trophy the two won during Season 28.

The former Bachelorette and Bersten met on the ABC dancing competition, with their chemistry instantly sparking dating rumors throughout the season. Although the show didn’t lean into it as heavily as it did during Bersten’s season with model Alexis Ren, fans were still convinced that the two were an item off the dance floor.

Whether or not the romance rumors between Bersten and Brown are true, one thing is for sure: their bond was strong enough to create incredible dance routines that helped them earn the mirrorball trophy.

“Words can’t describe the feelings I felt last night. WE DID IT,” Bersten wrote on Instagram after the two won. “You never gave up, you always gave me more than I expected ( and I expected a lot) and you really allowed yourself to be vulnerable on that dance floor. You have inspired me Hannah, anything is possible, and I want to thank you for giving me the best season ever! I’m still shocked. What could be better than our scream before we dance? Wwwwhhooooooo!!! #teamalanbamahannah forever!!! You are the best partner!”

The two have denied anything romantic between the two of them (despite admitting to calling each other “babe”) and have insisted that they are just friends. “We have the best time together, and we have a friendship that is great,” Brown told Us Weekly in September. “I think I’m done with roses, so mirrorball is what we have our eye on.”

In November, the two attended the CMA Awards together and then reunited earlier this month for a pizza date and to begin rehearsals for the Dancing With the Stars: Live tour.