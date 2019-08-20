‘Dancing With Stars’: Christie Brinkley Reportedly Joins Season 28 Cast

Dancing With the Stars is reportedly welcoming supermodel Christie Brinkley into the Season 28 cast. According to a Page Six source, the ABC reality competition series had been hoping to get Brinkley for many years and she finally decided to go for the Mirrorball Trophy. The official cast announcement is expected to happen Wednesday morning.

“They’ve been asking her for a long time – about 15 years, and she finally agreed,” a source told the outlet Tuesday.

The possible casting comes as Brinkley recently returned to Broadway, starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She also recently filmed a guest spot for the season premiere of The Goldbergs.

“She felt the timing was right to join the show,” the source said of the casting news.

The Brinkley casting news comes on the heels of Bachelorette Hannah Brown being the first official announcement to the cast. She will return to television only a few weeks since fans got to see her engagement to Jed Wyatt go up in flames after claims he had been in a serious relationship up until the night before he went to tape the show.

One person fans of the dancing competition series will be excited to see is Peta Murgatroyd, who is set to return as a pro in Season 28 after being absent for two seasons.

“I’m overwhelmed with excitement,” Murgatroyd told Us Weekly about her return “I’m excited and happy to be back with my family. Honestly, I just missed everybody so much! As a lot of people know, it’s such a close and tight-knit family, so I’m just happy to be back with everybody.”

The show is also set to go home format changes following last year’s controversy surrounding Bobby Bones’ win. Teasing the upcoming season during the Television Critics’ Association summer press tour, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said some “tweaks” were going to be made to the show to bring the art of dancing to the forefront.

“It’s about [shifting] the focus of the show to really focus on it being a celebration of dance, and also focusing on the celebrities,” Burke said.

Burke wanted to see Dancing With the Stars “leaning into its strengths” in the upcoming season, hoping to solidify its position as “the most entertaining show on television.”

What do you think of Brinkley’s possible addition to this year’s cast? Dancing With the Stars is set to reveal the full cast for Season 28 Wednesday on Good Morning America, which kicks off at 7 a.m. ET on ABC. The series will officially return Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.