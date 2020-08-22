'Dance Moms' Alum JoJo Siwa Is Unrecognizable After Makeover by YouTube Star James Charles

Former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa is turning heads online with her latest makeover. The young 17-year-old performer and YouTube personality appeared with fellow YouTube star James Charles for a makeover that is the complete opposite of her youthful, ponytail look that fans have grown accustomed to at this point.

"This is my dream, and my nightmare at the same time," the young star said in the video. "Getting my makeup done is just, like a NO. I like to do it, I don't let anybody else do it. It's just a no. My hair, even more so."

Both have a pleasant conversation about their careers, according to Entertainment Tonight, but the final product is the real draw for fans. The results are shocking for them but also shocking for Siwa.

"I don't know how you got me to do this!" Siwa says to Charles. "I will say it's very pretty and you did a wonderful job on the hair and the makeup. The makeup is stunning…It's obviously, it's not me. You know how I showed up here in sparkles, hot pink and neon…I feel like a different version. I feel like I'm Joelle right now."

The new look sat well with most fans of the teenage star and others made it clear that they felt Siwa was already beautiful without the makeover. "Jojo Siwa is pretty. period, you don't have to qualify that by stating the makeover made her more anything. She's always been stunning and conventional beauty standards are bulls—," a fan wrote on Twitter.

make sure you check out our video if you haven’t seen it! https://t.co/ahyfYqvzU6 — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 21, 2020

That said, many fans were not too happy and took it out on Charles according to tweets from the YouTube star after the makeover video went live. "I said today's collab was with someone I waited two years to work with & I was so excited for and now I'm getting death threats because stan twitter assumed it would be their fav and it wasn't," Charles wrote. "There are a TON of huge artists I'd love to film with one day, be patient!"

This is Siwa's second makeover in 2020. The first came back in June when Siwa revealed her blonde hair had been dyed into a new brunette style. However, it wasn't long until her blonde trademark look returned.