‘Dance Moms’ Alum Abby Lee Miller Learns to Dance Again Amid Cancer Battle

Abby Lee Miller is putting on her dance shoes amid her ongoing battle with cancer.

The former Dance Moms star, and soon-to-be Dance Moms Resurrection star, took to Instagram Wednesday afternoon to update fans on her health, revealing that not only is she relearning how to walk, but also how to dance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Back to dancing, one step at a time. Port de bras,” Miller captioned the video, which showed her standing up from her wheelchair and giving the camera her best classical ballet-styled arm movements, adding a salsa dancing emoji.

It had initially been feared that Miller would be confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life after she was diagnosed in April of 2018 with Burkitt lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

“Abby has been trying to stay positive throughout this journey, but it’s been tough,” a source close to the reality TV star said. “She’s getting a little stronger every day, but we don’t know if she’ll ever walk again.”

Following her diagnosis, Miller sought treatment at a live-in rehabilitation facility for five months and began undergoing chemotherapy. Throughout the process, she chronicled her battle on social media, her most recent posts detailing her rehabilitation plans and exercises.

All of the hard work seems to be paying off, so much so that Miller is even planning a return to TV. In December, Miller confirmed that she would return for Dance Moms‘ upcoming Season 8.

“[Oh my God]! Can you believe I’m going to film Season 8 of Dance Moms! Yes, it’s official! We begin the end of [January],” she wrote at the time. “ALDCAlways,” referencing the Abby Lee Dance Company, and “the best is yet to come.”

In a first-look trailer for Lifetime’s upcoming Dance Moms Resurrection, Miller got candid about her battle with cancer.

“In an instant, your life changes completely,” Miller said in the clip. “I was ready to go back to work and start my life over and now I can’t even walk.”

“I need to get back to teaching and I need to get back to screaming at children,” she added. “I need to get back to my roots. I’m going to take these kids right back to the turf.”

News of Miller’s return to the series came nearly a year after she had announced her resignation from the show via an Instagram post in which she accused those behind the series of treating her “like dirt” following filming for season 7B.

Dance Moms Resurrection will premiere in June on Lifetime.