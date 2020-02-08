‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Reveals Wild Face Lift Transformation

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is coming back to television on Monday to talk about the results of a recent cosmetic surgery she underwent. She showed off the results from her facelight and necklift in two The Doctors preview clips published by PEOPLE on Friday. The 53-year-old reality TV star admitted she was “scared” by the procedure, but is happy with the results.

The Doctors‘ cameras first followed Miller to her plastic surgeon, Dr. Payman Simoni, in Los Angeles.

“I’m scared! I just don’t like needles,” she said. “I’m freaking out just with the pen.”

Simoni is then shown performing liposuction on Miller’s neck, cutting “tiny incisions around the ears to get access to the facial fat and muscles,” he explained.

In another clip, Miller is joined by Simoni to show off the results to hosts Travis Stock and Andrew Ordon.

“Are you happy?” Stork asked Miller. “You look beautiful!”

Miller thanked him, but added she was “horrified” by the footage of her surgery.

“Everyone keeps telling me how great I look,” Miller said. “I didn’t think I looked that bad!”

“The point is that it’s still you,” Ordon told her. “You look like yourself, and that’s the key — that the results are very natural.”

Miller came back with a very important question for Simoni.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, you look so young, you look so fresh, you look this, you look that,’” Miller said. “So how long does it last? Like, how much time do I have before it starts to fall?!”

Miller was last seen on The Doctors in September 2019, when she walked for the first time in months. In April 2019, she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma while in prison for bankruptcy fraud. She was released early to be treated and underwent successful surgery. She has been focused on physical therapy eve since. In the September episode, Miller’s oncologist Lawrence Piro said her tumor being removed quickly and since her spine was relatively stable, she had a good chance of regaining her ability to walk.

“I think that the most important ingredient for her recovery, and what is going to determine her possibilities for the future, is her own ability to work at rehab,” Piro said at the time.

Piro said Miller also needed knee replacement surgery three weeks before the interview “so that that would stop being an impediment to standing, bearing weight and walking.”

Back in May, Miller told ABC News he time in prison was “a joke” and “absolutely asinine,” but the “for every mistake I’ve made I’ve had to just come back tougher.”

“Wouldn’t I have done better teaching underprivileged children to dance or I mean just working, you know, fine me, whatever,” Miller said at the time. “It’s absolutely asinine, the entire thing.”

Miller said she felt she was treated differently by guards because of her celebrity status. She claimed a female prison guard even tired to pull off her eyelashes even though she was not wearing extensions, and “screamed at me.”

“I firmly believe that all the world’s a stage and we are merely the players,” she late told ABC News. “So I think this was all destiny. It was supposed to happen this way and it did. And I’m just following the script.”

