‘Dance Moms’ Alum Abby Lee Miller Makes Rare Appearance in Wheelchair Amid Cancer Battle

Abby Lee Miller isn’t letting cancer slow her down!

The Dance Moms star took to the red carpet Wednesday for the National Film and Television Awards, sitting in a wheelchair as she posed for photos.

Miller recently left a rehabilitation facility in September, following her April emergency surgery for what doctors initially thought was a spinal infection, but turned out to be cancer.

Since she was initially diagnosed, the 52-year-old reality personality has given fans an insider look at her ongoing treatment, which included a number of chemotherapy rounds and additional surgery, on social media.

Miller has been trying to keep a positive attitude, but in August, a source close to the dance instructor told PEOPLE that the former Lifetime star may never walk on her own again.

“Abby has been trying to stay positive throughout this journey, but it’s been tough. She’s getting a little stronger every day, but we don’t know if she’ll ever walk again.”

A second source added that even after leaving rehab, Miller will still have to “undergo more chemotherapy, adding that “Abby’s tough, and she continues to keep her spirits up as she focuses on her health.”

Fans may be getting to see a lot more of Miller soon enough, with the rumored return of Dance Moms for an all-new eighth season. The star herself even contributed to those rumors, sharing photos from meeting she has allegedly been having with production.

However, in May, a source told Radar that Miller’s diagnosis effectively put an end to the possibly revival.

“Dance Moms was set to return with the mini team. It was in development, casting was under way to ‘cover up’ for the older girls,” the insider said at the time. But after the diagnosis, “The show was put on hold temporarily and now has been canceled completely. Dance Moms will never create another episode. The network feels as though it would be toxic to bring it back to life in another way with someone else.”

Things still appear to be up in the air, however, with a casting call going out in June implying Miller’s involvement in a new show.

“Abby Lee Miller has launched some of the most successful careers of this generation!” read the posting on dancemomscasting.com. “She is currently casting NEW talent for Dance Moms. Does your daughter/son outshine their competition? Are they destined for greatness? Would they love the opportunity to train and compete as a member of ALDC? This could be the fast-track to stardom your kid deserves!”

Fans of the reality series will just have to wait and see.

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images