Dakota Meyer Apologizes to Bristol Palin After ‘Teen Mom OG’ Comments

Dakota Meyer took to Twitter to apologize to ex-wife Bristol Palin for his comments during Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG. In one scene, Meyer called the mother of his two children a “compulsive liar.”

During Palin’s first season on the long-running MTV reality show, she and Meyer have been ironing out their new relationship as co-parents. At one point, Meyer asked Palin, the daughter of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, what she was hoping for in their new status quo.

“A coparent that doesn’t talk to me this way, Dakota,” Palin replied. “A coparent that doesn’t steal from me. You’ve got major issues. It has nothing to do with me. I think you’ve had these issues before we were married, and I think you have to work on yourself, Dakota, just like I’m working on myself.”

In regards to the comment on tonight’s @teenmom episode insinuating Bristol is anything other than a great mother is deeply regretted on my part. Looking back and seeing my behavior does not represent the man that I strive to be. #TeenMomOG pic.twitter.com/a5uiAeI2FW — Dakota Meyer (@Dakota_Meyer) December 18, 2018

“We can have a better relationship for our daughters when you stop being a compulsive liar,” Meyer snapped back.

After the episode aired, Meyer tweeted an apology and said he regretted what was said in front of the cameras. He included a photo of the former couple during a hunt with Palin’s 9-year-old son Tripp.

“In regards to the comment on tonight’s [Teen Mom] episode insinuating Bristol is anything other than a great mother is deeply regretted on my part,” the Medal of Honor recipient wrote. “Looking back and seeing my behavior does not represent the man that I strive to be.”

Palin and Meyer were married in May 2016 and finalized their divorce this past summer after Meyer field for divorce in January. They have two daughters together, Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 1. Palin joined the Teen Mom OG cast as one of the replacements for Farrah Abraham.

This is not the first time Meyer expressed regret over something he said this month. On Dec. 4, he criticized Teen Mom‘s portrayal of parenting, calling the series “trailer trash.”

“What’s sad is that [Viacom] has turned [Teen Mom] into a trailer trash Real Housewives instead of showing what the true struggles of parenting are. I’ll bring my VLOG back and show you what single parenting looks like since they can’t seem to figure it out,” he tweeted.

Meyer also shared the tweet on his Instagram page, where he added, “It’s time to call it what it is [Teen Mom] parenting is way more than everyone sitting around b–ing about their ex’s.”

On Dec. 10, Meyer apologized for his tweet and comments on the show on Instagram, alongside a photo of Palin reading to their daughters.

“Regarding my comment tonight on [Teen Mom] insinuating that Bristol has put anything before the kids was wrong and tasteless,” Meyer wrote at the time. “It’s the furthest thing from the truth and I apologize to her and the kids for that.”

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

