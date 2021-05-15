'RHOA': Cynthia Bailey Reflects on Wedding and Her One Regret About the Event (Exclusive)

✖

Between the planning and the dungeon-like bachelorette party, much of the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta revolved around Cynthia Bailey's "10/10/20" wedding day to Mike Hill. Although, the reality star did receive a fair amount of criticism for her wedding day festivities, particularly as it took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Bailey opened up about that very criticism and the one regret that she does have about how her big day panned out.

Bailey wed Hill back in October in Atlanta. The ceremony was attended by 250 guests, which raised several eyebrows as the grand affair took place during the pandemic. While speaking with PopCulture.com about her partnership with Seagram's Escapes, the RHOA star stressed that the event was safe and that guests were required to undergo safety measures. Despite those measures, Bailey noted that she was aware that she would get some "pushback" for holding her wedding at that time, but she and Hill wanted to forge ahead.

"You know what? I knew that I was going to get some criticism and some pushback," Bailey explained. She went on to say that she and her now-husband had no idea when the pandemic might subside, so they decided to hold their wedding on the date that they were originally aiming for. In the end, it worked out alright for the couple and everyone involved, as Bailey even said on the RHOA reunion that no one who attended the wedding ended up testing positive for COVID-19 as far as she was aware.

"I realized that most people didn't know when it was going to be over, so I decided, well, my husband and I decided, you know what? How do we have this wedding and be COVID-19 conscious? " she said. "How can I have this wedding and have the wedding that I want on the date that I want and take all the measures that I can to make sure that my guests are safe? And by the grace of God, it worked out for me." While Bailey explained that she ended up having a "great time," there was one regret she did have about the event.

"I think the only thing that I would have done differently is I would have made it mandatory for everyone to get tested even though everyone was fine. Just so just to take that pressure off," the Bravo personality added. "But, they kept their mask on. They kept their shields on. So, it worked out. It worked out by the grace of God and we had a perfect wedding on our perfect day."